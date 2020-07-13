Novant Health Inc.’s bid to acquire New Hanover Regional Medical Center advanced Monday with that county’s Board of Commissioners approving a letter of intent.
The commissioners voted 4-1 following a nearly two-hour presentation, punctuated at times by impassioned comments on the negotiation process that began in July 2019.
Novant’s letter of intent offers $5.3 billion for the Wilmington healthcare system in an asset purchase, including paying $1.5 billion at closing, $2.5 billion toward “strategic capital expenditures,” and $600 million to routine capital expenditures.
The letter of intent gives Novant an exclusive negotiating period that would end Oct. 31.
However, the commissioners are expected to address final documents at their Oct. 19 meeting. The public would be given a 10-day heads-up of the presentation of the final documents.
According to the county officials’ presentation to the commissioners, the plan is to “execute definitive documents by Oct. 31” with potential closing within 180 days of the signing of those documents. There would be a $25 million break-up fee for each side.
“It is very clear this is not about trying to cash out,” Chris Coudriet, New Hanover’s county manager, told the commissioners.
“This is trying to establish a governance model, a partnership model going forward that is good for not only (public) health, but the health-care system in our community.”
However, the approval of the letter of intent was opposed by commissioner Rob Zapple. His main objection was the accelerating of the letter of intent process.
He said commissioners had been told they were going to addressing the recommendations of a 21-member advisory group and the hospital’s board of trustees.
Instead, Zapple said the commissioners were told Friday they would be voting on the letter of intent, which he said was “absurd” to digest quickly.
The attempt to find a new health-care system owner has drawn opposition from the Save Our Hospital advocacy group, which is pursuing internal financial options.
“Save Our Hospital Inc. is a group of concerned citizens in New Hanover County who believe county leaders have endorsed a flawed process with a predetermined outcome to sell our community hospital to the highest bidder,” said Gene Merritt, the group’s president.
“If not stopped, this deal will mean higher costs with no guarantees of better access or quality of care for our community,” Merritt said.
Zapple cited some of the advocacy group’s concerns in stating his opposition to voting on the letter of intent Monday.
“Let’s slow down and get it right,” Zapple said. “Nothing is lost if we take two weeks or 30 days.”
Deal details
Novant would acquire affiliated New Hanover Regional practices, clinics and facilities, certain properties and certain equity interests in subsidiaries and joint ventures.
It would agree to continuing services at current level, if not enhanced, for at least 10 years. It also would commit to assuming the system’s partnership with Pender Memorial Hospital.
Carl Armato, Novant’s president and chief executive, has said Novant and the Wilmington hospital “are natural partners with aligned values and not-for-profit charitable missions.”
“Maintaining and expanding medical education at (the hospital) will allow Novant Health to best serve the Wilmington community, while continuing to build the pipeline of physician talent for North Carolina,” Armato said.
The capital expenditure commitment was the biggest difference between Novant’s $2.5 billion offer and those made by finalists Atrium Health (just more than $1 billion) and Duke Health ($1.9 billion).
Novant is attempting to establish a third flagship hospital in North Carolina, in addition to hubs in the Triad and Charlotte. Novant already operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.
Novant has agreed to form its first-ever medical-education partnership with UNC Health and its medical school. UNC Health already provides educational and clinical services to the New Hanover system, which is made up of 855 licensed beds at three hospital campuses.
Novant would commit to retain all New Hanover Regional employees at their current positions, title and salaries for a minimum of 24 months after closing. The local hospital board would have to approve any job cuts after the 24-month period.
Financial commitments
The hospital would retain its cash and cash equivalent and would not assume certain current liabilities; however, $100 million of the purchase price would be placed in an escrow account for two years for Novant to draw upon for debt considerations.
Daily management decisions would remain based in Wilmington, according to Novant’s proposal.
Novant said the New Hanover hospital would have a representative on Novant’s board if a joint venture is formed, or two members “with a fully integrated partnership” with Novant as the parent company.
The trustees passed a resolution to put $200 million from the sale into a fund that would support hospital employees and area providers. The $200 million would come out of the estimated $1.9 billion in proceeds going to the county.
Another $300 million could go toward a county revenue-stabilization fund to help protect local taxpayers from unexpected expenses and economic downturns. Another $50 million would be put into a mental and behavioral health fund.
The trustees endorsed establishing a $1.25 billion community foundation to provide financial support to health and social equity, local education, community development, and community safety.
