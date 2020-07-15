Old Salem Museums & Gardens conducted Wednesday a second round of job cuts that has now affected nearly half of its pre-COVID-19 workforce.
Old Salem was closed to the public March 13, one of the first Forsyth County visitors' attractions shut down as the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced locally.
The nonprofit group eliminated Wednesday 23 part- and 14 full-time hourly jobs with Old Salem and affiliate Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts. Those staff members worked primarily with public tours.
Those cuts come on top of the 33 jobs that ended June 18, most of whom were retail, distribution and customer-facing jobs at the visitor center.
Altogether, 44 part- and 24 full-time hourly employees, and two salaried staff members have been let go.
That leaves the two groups with 72 employees, of whom 27 are salaried staff, 26 are part time, 13 are full time and six are contract workers.
Frank Vagnone, Old Salem's president and chief executive, said in a statement that given the public health requirements of operating during the pandemic, "a 100% traditional costumed, interpreted, docent-led visitor experience will not be possible in the near future."
Vagnone also explained Old Salem's pivot to focusing in the interim on online learning in a YouTube video.
"We are fully committed to bringing back the traditional visitor experience as soon as it is safe for our staff and visitors," Vagnone said.
All affected employees were included in the furlough announcement made March 27 that covered 111 employees overall. Old Salem said 41 furloughed employees recently returned to their jobs.
"Our actions have not been made lightly," Vagnone said.
"Several of these employees have worked tirelessly for many years for our organization and their enthusiasm and commitment has not gone unnoticed. We care about these people and undertake this decision with heavy hearts.”
Old Salem chose to close in large part because of the loss of visiting school groups, which represent 13% of its operating revenue, as well as leisure travelers, which represent 26% of overall revenue and 52% of retail revenue.
Old Salem reported that 2019 was one of its best revenue years in a decade, up 13% from 2018.
Vagnone said Old Salem plans to continue its hybrid Study South Program of costumed interpretation via social media and online engagements.
Karen Walter, Old Salem's director of Learning in Place initiative, said the decision to pivot toward online virtual engagements "is largely based on our assessment of what educators need during the pandemic."
"It is clear there is a strong need for nontraditional online educational experiences ... with federal and state officials recommending that schools not participate in on-site field trips for the 2020-2021 school year.
Walter also cited "the likelihood that most schools will have at least a portion of their students studying online only."
Rich Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem, said the job cuts at Old Salem are another part of the severe downturn that the travel sector of the economy has suffered during the pandemic.
“It is very unfortunate,” Geiger said. “The interpretive experience at Old Salem is very important and is labor-intensive.
"It is one of our largest attractions. It is going to hurt not having them open.”
