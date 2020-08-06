The COVID-19 drastic influence on apparel and department store retailers contributed — as expected — to a large second-quarter loss for Kontoor Brands Inc.
The manufacturer reported Thursday a $33.3 million loss for the quarter, compared with net income of just under $38 million a year ago.
Kontoor had an earnings loss of 58 cents for the quarter. When excluding $27.5 million in restructuring and separation costs related to its spin-off from VF Corp., adjusted earnings were a loss of 22 cents a share.
The average earnings forecast was a loss of 32 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Kontoor, which spun out of VF Corp. in May 2019, is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. Besides its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.
Wrangler sales fell 31% to $251.6 million, while Lee sales were down 58% to $86 million. Sales on the “other” category, primarily Rock & Republic and VF Outlet sales, were off 70% at $11.6 million.
Scott Baxter, Kontoor's president and chief executive, said Wrangler sales were less affected because its primary vendors include Amazon, Target and Walmart, which are considered as essential businesses during the pandemic.
Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl's, that closed stores during the quarter. Baxter said that dynamic is changing with plans to introduce Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores during the third quarter.
Baxter said both brands continue to benefit from the pandemic-driven work from home transition.
"Consumers were buying denim, lots of jeans, shorts, spring and summer tops, and all-terrain outdoor gear products," Baxter said. "This casualization of the world is only going to benefit us because people love to wear their jeans, shorts, outdoor clothes."
U.S. sales fell 41% to $288 million, while international sales dropped 51% to $61 million.
On a positive note, Kontoor reported domestic online retail sales grew 48%.
"We strengthened our liquidity position, improved our financial flexibility and paid down debt, all while investing in growth and new business development opportunities," Baxter said.
Kontoor has been laser focused on reducing its debt since the VF spin-off in May 2019.
The company has centered its initial years as an independent company on initiatives known as Horizon 1 and Horizon 2.
Horizon 1 involves establishing a 60% dividend payout from its profit, paying down $1.05 billion in debt and spending significantly more on its brands. Baxter said that will take 18 to 24 months to achieve.
To that end, Kontoor repaid $175 million in debt in May and another $75 million in a discretionary payment in June. As of June 30, it had $225 million remaining on its revolving credit facility.
Horizon 2 involves diversifying the company’s portfolio, whether through innovation or acquisitions of denim companies and complementary apparel products that makes sense from a value and consumer-appeal standpoint.
Similar to apparel manufacturers Hanesbrands Inc. and Gildan Activewear Inc., Kontoor closed its eight retail stores for portions of the second quarter. About 1,000 U.S. and global Kontoor retail employees were placed on furlough, as well as “a portion of our corporate staff" in Greensboro, Reading, Pa., and Europe in mid-to-late April.
Baxter said the retail stores reopen in May and June, and the furloughs ended in mid-to-late June.
Stifel analyst Jim Duffy said that Kontoor should continue to benefit from an increasing online presence in the second half of 2020.
"While the second quarter was better than anticipated, the trajectory to a normalized top-line growth cadence is pushed back by COVID-19," Duffy said.
"Without better visibility to improvements, we remain valuation sensitive."
