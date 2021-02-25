Pedestrian dies after being hit on Silas Creek Parkway

A pedestrian died Thursday night after being hit by a van in the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway, authorities said.

The pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, stepped into the highway, apparently trying to cross, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release. The person was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Astro van. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and later died.

Police identified the driver of the van as John Alan Beck, 55, of Greenwich Road in Winston-Salem. Beck remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said.

This section of roadway is not marked for a pedestrian crossing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene about 7:30 p.m. and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing. No other information was available.

The northbound lanes of the 3300 block of Silas Creek Pkwy were closed for about three hours during the investigation.

This is the eighth motor vehicle fatality of 2021 in the city compared with two at the same time in 2020.