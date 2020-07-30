Hanesbrands Inc.'s ability to adapt to marketplace changes during the COVID-19 pandemic enabled the basic apparel manufacturer to report Thursday a 7.8% increase in second-quarter net income to $161.2 million.
Diluted earnings were 46 cents, up from 41 cents from a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 60 cents, which accounted for $52 million in COVID-19 related expenses and $11 million in planned restructuring expenses.
The average earnings forecast was 2 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Hanesbrands is the lone publicly traded corporation with headquarters in Winston-Salem, as well as the city’s only Fortune 500 company. The manufacturer has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
On April 8, Hanesbrands said it was placing an additional 575 employees in the U.S. — including 184 in Forsyth — on furlough and temporarily closing 1,200 retail stores as part of its latest response to COVID-19.
Altogether, there were 2,600 U.S. employees affected by the furloughs.
Hanesbrands began reopening retail stores in late May.
Spokesman Matt Hall said Thursday the number of employees currently on furlough is at 41 locally and 660 in the U.S.
"Workers have been called back continuously as business needs and their work responsibilities returned," Hall said.
"The callback timing has been unrelated to" the expiration July 26 of the $600 federal weekly unemployment insurance benefit for furloughed workers.
Some local manufacturers have said a limited number of employees opted not to return to work until those federal benefits expired.
Sales factors
There were two major factors in Hanesbrands' profit increase even though sales were down 1.3% year-over-year to $1.74 billion.
The first was Hanesbrands completing production and distribution of more than 450 million all-cotton cloth face coverings ordered by the U.S. government for use during the pandemic. The company also made more than 20 million medical gowns for the federal government.
The second was the company's decision to sell those same products to businesses and consumers. The products, sold under the Champion and Hanes brands, feature all-cotton, nylon and polyester blend face masks. They are available online, in retail stores and in Hanesbrands outlet stores.
Altogether, those face masks and medical gowns represented $752 million in sales, or 43% of its second-quarter revenue.
With the federal government contract completed for now, Hanesbrands projects more than $152 million in personal protective equipment sales to businesses and consumers in the second half of fiscal 2020.
“The Hanesbrands organization did a phenomenal job overcoming significant challenges in order to mitigate the effects of the global pandemic,” Gerald Evans Jr., the company's chief executive, said in a statement.
It is Evans' last quarterly earnings report as chief executive. He is retiring Jan. 2 after a 37-year career with the company. He will have served as chief executive for more than four years.
Stephen Bratspies takes over as chief executive Monday. Bratspies comes to Hanesbrands with a background as a Walmart merchandising executive and more than 25 years of retail, digital and consumer-product leadership experience.
Evans said Hanesbrands showing its ingenuity by "establishing a new protective garments business line from scratch, and starting the reopening of manufacturing, distribution and selling in the most safe and effective manner possible."
“Despite the effects of pandemic-caused disruptions to global economies, our business is in great shape. We performed significantly better than our base-case scenario in both our apparel business and our new protective garment business."
Evans said that "while there is still near-term uncertainty concerning the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe we are positioned to drive growth and seize opportunities over the next several years.”
Hanesbrands' segment sales were decidedly mixed during the quarter, with online, big-box and dollar store sales being the top marketplaces.
Innerwear sales jumped 66.5% year over year to $1.09 billion. International sales were down 19.7% to $456.9 million. Activewear sales fell 52% to $168.4 million, reflecting the ending in January of the C9 Champion line with Target.
