Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport continued to slowly increase month-over-month during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The routes offered by American Airlines led a more than doubling of boardings, going from 7,630 in May to 15,539 in June, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Monday.
However, year-over-over boardings were down 83.7% from the 95,386 in June 2019. That’s on top of boardings being down 92% from the 95,806 in May 2019.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University in Raleigh, said PTI’s June boarding totals are “a good example of less bad news.”
“The airline industry is in for a long recovery,” Walden said. “However, the wild card that can speed the recovery is a vaccine that works, is accepted by people and can be distributed quickly. “
The airport’s boardings will be down this summer in part because Spirit Airlines, one of two low-fare carriers at the Greensboro airport, recently suspended its PTI service until at least Sept. 30.
The airport authority didn’t provide market share for boardings in June.
Based on the number of boarding alone, American Airlines and its affiliates remained the top airline carrier at PTI, with 9,302 in June, compared with 38,021 a year ago.
Delta Air Lines and its affiliates were in second place, with 3,098 boardings, down from 38,800. Allegiant Air moved into third, with 1,546 boardings, down from 2,694. United Airlines and its affiliates were fourth, with 1,473 boardings, down from 11,375.
Spirit primarily has served the Orlando, Fla., market out of PTI since June 2018. It had 120 boardings in June before it suspended service.
On May 5, Spirit received U.S. Transportation Department permission to suspend flights from six destinations, including Charlotte Douglas International Airport, through Sept. 30. Later in May, Spirit asked the agency for permission to suspend flights to five additional destinations, including PTI and Asheville.
USA Today reported that Spirit and other airlines require the Transportation Department’s approval to end flights as a condition for getting money from the $2 trillion federal COVID-19 economic-stimulus package.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Spirit has warned up to 30% of its 9,100 employees that they will lose their jobs in October. Spirit said it hopes to restore the jobs eventually.
On July 17, American said its reservations center in Winston-Salem would begin furloughing employees in October and offer voluntary separation packages as part of the airline’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
American filed seven WARN Act notices with the N.C. Commerce Department, including one for the center at 799 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem.
A memo sent to employees said 1,000 reservations employees companywide — 23% — would be affected by the workforce reduction.
The WARN notice said 369 or 370 employees at each facility could be affected.
The Winston-Salem reservation center currently has 600-650 employees, with about 400 of them working from home because of the pandemic, according to CWA Union 3640.
Airline executives said the Oct. 1 furloughs and layoffs are timed to begin when the airlines’ workforce obligation to its federal Paycheck Protection Program ends. American received $5.8 billion in cash and loans from the PPP. In exchange, it committed to not conduct major job cuts or layoffs before Oct. 1.
The WARN notices were filed the day after Doug Parker, American’s chief executive, and Robert Isom, American’s president, detailed in an employee memo the airline’s plans for as many as 25,000 furloughs companywide.
In July, United issued layoff warnings for 36,000 workers, and this week it warned pilots of possible additional job losses this year and next.
