Randy Wooden: Combating ageism as an older worker

Part 1 of 2

You’ve worked many years to develop your skills. You’ve had numerous accomplishments and feel as though you’d be a great fit for a job you just saw online.

But wait. While all that experience should help you hit the ground running, you sense all that experience might be used against you as an employer determines candidates they’ll interview and, ultimately, hire.

Ageism. Is it real? What can you do about it?

Suffice to say ageism exists to varying degrees across the hiring landscape. We’re all human, each with perceptions of what we value or choose to discount.

This week, I’ll share some tips for generating the interview. Next week, I’ll cover ideas for helping you during the interview you hope you’ll have.

Getting the interview is more difficult. Here’s why: Often, the employer only has your resume/application upon which to make a determination on whether to talk with you. At least if you’ve generated the interview, the employer has some greater interest level in seeing whether you’re a fit.