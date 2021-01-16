Randy Wooden: Combating ageism as an older worker

Part 1 of 2
You’ve worked many years to develop your skills. You’ve had numerous accomplishments and feel as though you’d be a great fit for a job you just saw online.
But wait. While all that experience should help you hit the ground running, you sense all that experience might be used against you as an employer determines candidates they’ll interview and, ultimately, hire.
Ageism. Is it real? What can you do about it?
Suffice to say ageism exists to varying degrees across the hiring landscape. We’re all human, each with perceptions of what we value or choose to discount.
This week, I’ll share some tips for generating the interview. Next week, I’ll cover ideas for helping you during the interview you hope you’ll have.
Getting the interview is more difficult. Here’s why: Often, the employer only has your resume/application upon which to make a determination on whether to talk with you. At least if you’ve generated the interview, the employer has some greater interest level in seeing whether you’re a fit.
Networking is key. Your overriding ace in the hole is someone who’ll advocate on your behalf with the employer. If you haven’t started that process, contact me and I’ll give you some guidelines.
Regardless of where that whole networking component stands, you still need to apply for the job. Here are some resume tips to help mitigate age concerns:
- Consider using a contemporary email address (gmail, for example) which includes your name and doesn’t reference your birthdate, your college graduation, or (to be kind here) your reference to a favorite team or your personality. “Sexy cheeks” or “Panthers fan” won’t help you at all. Make sure the email used for job hunting is professional in nature.
- Look at your resume’s header. Drop the street from your address. Keep the city/state/ZIP if you’re local and applying for a local job. Don’t list a “home” phone. Do your kids have a “home” phone? It dates you. Just put a phone number (cell) and don’t label it as anything. We know a phone number when we see it.
- I graduated from high school when gas was under a dollar a gallon. Does it help me to list graduation dates on my resume which will easily identify my age? Some companies ask for those graduation dates without you being able to bypass that entry. Maybe you should move on to other employers … or … use your network to advocate for you. Or enter the info and take your chances.
- Drop resume phrases such as “references upon request” and “salary is negotiable.” I’d also avoid the word “Objective” at my resume’s top … and avoid what I call the ‘Miss America’ blurb along the lines of … “I seek a position with a stable and growing company where I can use my skills to further my career and help ensure my employer remains at the leading edge of its industry.” That says nothing and makes me want to puke, since I’ve seen it for nearly 40 years. It’s total fluff … and everyone knows it.
- Step back and think for a moment. When the employer reads your resume, they logically assume you want the job you’ve taken the time to apply for, right? Then consider their motivation. They’re more concerned about what you’ll do for them than what you want. Get to the point. And back it up with quantifiable achievements.
A couple other tips. Avoid a font such as Times New Roman. Instead, perhaps use Arial, Calibri or other more contemporary fonts.
And, well, consider something I can’t seem to change when I’ve submitted my columns all these years: Put only one space between sentences. I’m old school and put two spaces. Sorry, I can’t break that habit ... please don’t drop my column! Now turn that dang music down and get off my lawn! Such are some of the challenges we older workers face!
Next time I’ll cover the interview process. Actually, that’s the easier part. You may not think so, yet I’ll give you some great tips to win once you get face to face. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is the director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC’s Professional Center. Contact him for assistance with your job search at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516.