Randy Wooden: Combating ageism in your job search

Part 2 of 2

If we live long enough, many of us will eventually feel as though our age could be hurting us as we pursue job opportunities. Is ageism real or perceived? I’ll leave that to you.

I prefer to think more in terms of biases. We all have them to varying degrees. Last time I discussed ways to help you appear “younger” on your resume and as you apply for jobs.

So you’ve landed the interview. Today, in Part 2 of my two-part series on ageism, I’ll offer tips for older workers on performing better during that face-to-face interaction.

Before I tackle preconceived negative stereotypes or biases, keep in mind not all employers are alike in what they value or choose to discount. As consumers — which is what the employer is at this point — they’re making subjective hiring decisions and backing up/justifying those decisions based on their logic. We do the same when we’re making sizeable purchases.

This means you need to demonstrate value in the employer’s eyes. Simply being good enough isn’t often, well, good enough to overcome negative bias. Whether that’s fair or not doesn’t matter. It’s life.