Randy Wooden: Communicating via social media in your job search

Part 4 of 4

This week, I wrap up my four-part series on written correspondence in your job search with a look at how we interact on social media.

Today more than ever, employers will search your online presence, typically focusing on LinkedIn and, to perhaps a lesser degree, Facebook. While most of us know not to post vulgar or highly controversial content that would harm our job chances, today I’ll focus on how you may wish to engage on social media to enhance your presence and, hopefully, your job chances.

Let’s look at LinkedIn. It’s the go-to source for recruiters and hiring officials when they want to locate talent and when they wish to vet job applicants.

Sure, you want to have a completed personal profile page. This means taking time to not only list your relevant work experience and education, but remember to use the ‘About’ section to tell your story of how you’ll add value to an organization … your passions … and your reasons for a career change if you’re unemployed. Unlike with a resume, feel free to speak in the first person. “I am, I do, I enjoy, I will, etc.”

While most of my Goodwill Professional Center clients have a reasonably filled-out profile page, many haven’t taken the time to post content or to effectively engage on posts.