Randy Wooden: Communicating via social media in your job search

Part 4 of 4
This week, I wrap up my four-part series on written correspondence in your job search with a look at how we interact on social media.
Today more than ever, employers will search your online presence, typically focusing on LinkedIn and, to perhaps a lesser degree, Facebook. While most of us know not to post vulgar or highly controversial content that would harm our job chances, today I’ll focus on how you may wish to engage on social media to enhance your presence and, hopefully, your job chances.
Let’s look at LinkedIn. It’s the go-to source for recruiters and hiring officials when they want to locate talent and when they wish to vet job applicants.
Sure, you want to have a completed personal profile page. This means taking time to not only list your relevant work experience and education, but remember to use the ‘About’ section to tell your story of how you’ll add value to an organization … your passions … and your reasons for a career change if you’re unemployed. Unlike with a resume, feel free to speak in the first person. “I am, I do, I enjoy, I will, etc.”
While most of my Goodwill Professional Center clients have a reasonably filled-out profile page, many haven’t taken the time to post content or to effectively engage on posts.
When you see a post of interest, particularly when the topic is in your industry or job category, engage by making a comment … and not by simply “liking” it. You needn’t comment on every post in your news feed, but when you do comment, be sure you’re writing in complete sentences and double-check to eliminate misspellings.
LinkedIn is a professional platform, so make your correspondence not only grammatically correct, but give some thought to your response. Make it relevant, perhaps thought-provoking. Was there something in their post you found of particular interest? Perhaps you had a similar issue to the one they brought up. Don’t fall into the habit of simply commenting with bland placeholders such as, “Great idea … congratulations … good luck.”
Avoid “text speak” when commenting. Employers and others are able to see everything you say on LinkedIn. Make your efforts purposeful and coherent.
If you’re new to LinkedIn or perhaps just need some refreshers, I teach two weekly LinkedIn webinars. They’re free, via Zoom, but you’d need to register. Reach out to me for more information. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516. Ask him about his weekly job search talk show and his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.