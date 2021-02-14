Randy Wooden: Correspondence tips to enhance your job search

Part 1 of 4

Many job hunters seek an edge over their competition. Sure, a good resume, interviewing skills and a solid network are big factors.

What about your written words, apart from the resume? Do people really value cover letters, properly worded emails and texts, thank-you notes, and customized LinkedIn requests?

To varying degrees, of course they do. As I often say, you can’t force someone to do something, but you can control your time and your attitude. Why not take the time to control what you can — your written word?

This week, I’ll tackle the cover letter. I love our language. My mother taught high school English, so you know I was taught writing and speaking skills as a child. And while my sentence structure and punctuation may not always be perfect, I try to write these columns in a way so it relates to all of us … as though you were sitting across the table, mask and all.

So yes, take time to write a cover letter. Most of your competition won’t go through the trouble. Right away, you’ve shown you’re engaged enough to explain why you want the job and why you’re a fit. Disclaimer: Many employers won’t bother to read your cover letter unless they like your resume and/or application.