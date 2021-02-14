Randy Wooden: Correspondence tips to enhance your job search

Part 1 of 4
Many job hunters seek an edge over their competition. Sure, a good resume, interviewing skills and a solid network are big factors.
What about your written words, apart from the resume? Do people really value cover letters, properly worded emails and texts, thank-you notes, and customized LinkedIn requests?
To varying degrees, of course they do. As I often say, you can’t force someone to do something, but you can control your time and your attitude. Why not take the time to control what you can — your written word?
This week, I’ll tackle the cover letter. I love our language. My mother taught high school English, so you know I was taught writing and speaking skills as a child. And while my sentence structure and punctuation may not always be perfect, I try to write these columns in a way so it relates to all of us … as though you were sitting across the table, mask and all.
So yes, take time to write a cover letter. Most of your competition won’t go through the trouble. Right away, you’ve shown you’re engaged enough to explain why you want the job and why you’re a fit. Disclaimer: Many employers won’t bother to read your cover letter unless they like your resume and/or application.
Most cover letters are rather boring. Three paragraphs … the first referencing the job and how you learned of it. The second is a summary of why you feel you fit their needs — why they should care who you are. The third is a call to action — you want to discuss your qualifications during an interview.
Sure, there’s more you could have included, but those are the main points.
Instead of a middle paragraph, consider creating two columns. On the left, quote verbiage from their posting. Label the column “Your Requirements.” Then, in the right column, briefly show how you match those requirements, point by point. Label that column “My Qualifications.”
The internet has many samples of these “T-Letters.” I was first shown these back in Ohio in the early 1990s and they still work, even today.
If you’re applying to a small company which doesn’t use an online application process, then you could use your cover letter as the body of the email. I don’t like to see an email with no body and just two attachments.
Next time, I’ll tackle emails, texts and a bit about social media. Remember, a solid cover letter can only help you. Why not invest the time? If you’re a professional in the midst of a job search, our services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or at 336-464-0516.