Randy Wooden: “I’ve applied online. I don’t get called for an interview. Why?”

2. Networking. Other candidates, perhaps even those less qualified, have leveraged their personal network to encourage the hiring official to pull their application for closer review. Frankly, as long as that candidate is even close to your experience, that networked candidate will likely generate the interview due to the personal ties involved.

3. The job had been promised to someone else, very likely an internal candidate. Any interviews, if any are even conducted at all, are brief and for appearances sake only.

4. The job posting is for a job which doesn’t exist — yet. This is more so the case with recruiting/staffing firms versus employers. Staffing firms need to maintain a pipeline of available and qualified applicants. So, even if there’s no need for a certain position today, there likely will be one in the future.

What does all this mean? What, if anything, can you do about it?

For starters, don’t be afraid to follow up with a phone call a few business days after submitting your application. Second, realize the value of building a personal network so you’ll be better positioned for future openings.