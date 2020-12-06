Randy Wooden: 'I’ve interviewed, but don’t hear back. Why not?'

Part 2 of 2
Not hearing back from an employer is the single most common complaint I hear from my job-seeking clients at Goodwill’s Professional Center.
Last time I addressed reasons why candidates may not hear back after applying, especially when they felt they were a great fit for the position.
This week, I’ll cover an even more frustrating topic: Not hearing back after an interview.
Let’s look at this for a minute. You’ve applied, probably received the obligatory email saying they have and will review your information. They’ve even taken the next step to interview you, whether it’s a phone, virtual or in-person meeting.
You sent a follow-up thank you and eagerly await word on next steps.
A week passes. Maybe more. Nothing. No word from the interviewer. What’s going on?
I’ve identified at least four reasons why you’re not hearing back from the recruiter. Bear in mind, the recruiter could be an internal recruiter or an external recruiter working for a staffing firm.
1. The recruiter is awaiting word from the hiring manager regarding scheduling your next interview.
2. The recruiter hasn’t been able to receive the hiring manager’s feedback on which candidate, if any, they want to hire.
3. Perhaps the recruiter has received word from the hiring manager as to which person they’d like to hire. You’re their number two candidate, yet someone they’d like to hire if their top candidate doesn’t accept the offer.
The company needs to buy time to see whether they’ll be able to land their top choice. Meanwhile, for obvious reasons, the employer doesn’t want to let you know you’re not their first choice.
4. The job has been put on hold or the duties/qualifications have changed. The company needs time to re-evaluate their “new” needs relative to the candidates they’ve already interviewed. This may necessitate starting the recruiting process over again from scratch.
I understand the frustration faced by those caught in limbo. Been there, done that … from both sides of the desk — as a candidate and as a former executive recruiter.
Recruiters are middle-men, dependent on word from hiring officials. Could/should recruiters do a more thorough job of keeping you informed? Sure, but not only does that take their time away from their more pressing issues, but as in reason #3, they have a valid reason for ghosting you.
I hope today’s glimpse into what occurs on the other side of a hiring desk gives you some level of understanding and appreciation for the challenges faced by those whose job it is to make placements. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. You may reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.