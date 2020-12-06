Randy Wooden: 'I’ve interviewed, but don’t hear back. Why not?'

3. Perhaps the recruiter has received word from the hiring manager as to which person they’d like to hire. You’re their number two candidate, yet someone they’d like to hire if their top candidate doesn’t accept the offer.

The company needs to buy time to see whether they’ll be able to land their top choice. Meanwhile, for obvious reasons, the employer doesn’t want to let you know you’re not their first choice.

4. The job has been put on hold or the duties/qualifications have changed. The company needs time to re-evaluate their “new” needs relative to the candidates they’ve already interviewed. This may necessitate starting the recruiting process over again from scratch.

I understand the frustration faced by those caught in limbo. Been there, done that … from both sides of the desk — as a candidate and as a former executive recruiter.

Recruiters are middle-men, dependent on word from hiring officials. Could/should recruiters do a more thorough job of keeping you informed? Sure, but not only does that take their time away from their more pressing issues, but as in reason #3, they have a valid reason for ghosting you.

I hope today’s glimpse into what occurs on the other side of a hiring desk gives you some level of understanding and appreciation for the challenges faced by those whose job it is to make placements. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. You may reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516.