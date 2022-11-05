Randy Wooden: One job offer is nice. How about a second one?

Today’s employers face a war for talent.

It’s not uncommon for a job seeker to be interviewing with multiple companies at the same time.

And then it happens. You get an offer from Company A, but you really want to see what Company B (and maybe even Company C) have to say.

While that’s a great problem to have, you also don’t want to botch things and end up with no offer. Let’s look at a possible scenario.

Company A has made an offer. It’s a job you want. Their initial offer is doable, although you may wish to negotiate for more.

Ah, but you’ve interviewed with Company B and there seems to be mutual interest. They haven’t made an offer yet, but if it’s a reasonable one, you’d really like to have the option to choose between A and B.

You’d like to stall A while speeding up B’s hiring process — but this strategy comes with some risk.

If you’ve seen A’s benefits package and have had all your questions answered, you could ask A when they would like an answer. That’ll buy some time. You could also counter their offer, but that carries risk if they elect to move on to another candidate.

Speeding up B also poses risk if B feels as though you’re pressuring them to rush their process or perhaps trying to use them to extort a higher offer from A.

Once you’ve received A’s final offer, inform B that you have an offer from A. Let B know you’re very interested in B and, if B feels the same, you’d hate to have unfortunate timing be the reason things couldn’t work out.

When you speak with B, don’t divulge A’s name or their exact dollar offer. Your call’s tone should be informative and helpful. You’re simply providing B with new information which may encourage them to accelerate their process.

Don’t bluff. There’s a very real chance B can’t or won’t expedite their process, even for a good candidate. You’d better be ready to accept A’s offer in that case.

Here’s one more thing … and I’m seeing this more and more as I speak with my human resources friends. Candidates are accepting the job with A, but then either no-show to start the job or quit within a matter of days when B’s offer finally comes through. That’s an ethical issue and one which can carry longer-term consequences as word gets around about what you did.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!