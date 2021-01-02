Randy Wooden: Pros and cons of taking a bridge job

Whew! We made it to 2021. While we’ve flipped our calendars over to a new year, we haven’t shaken the COVID-induced effects on our work life.
I co-host a live, weekly online talk show focusing on job searching, professional development, business, etc. (Email me if you’d like more info on our show.) On a recent “Lunch with Randy and Teddy” the topic of whether to take a ‘bridge job’ was discussed. I thought it a good topic for today’s column, since many folks struggle with this.
A bridge job is work you take with little intention of staying there for the long term. As the word ‘bridge’ implies, the job is only a means to get to a new place … a better job.
How is that practice viewed by employers? How do you explain it on a resume and in an interview? What are the pros and cons of taking a bridge job? Let’s take a look.
While “job hopping” can easily be a red flag to employers, COVID has, at least partially, changed that mindset.
It’s similar to the recession of the past decade. People lost jobs by the droves, most often due to no fault of their own. The economy created such great churn that people needed to do, well, whatever they could to make a buck to put food on their table. An employer could view that job hopping as either a red flag or, hopefully, as a sign that a person didn’t give up.
So don’t feel as though short-term employment need be a bad thing at this point. You’ve done what you can to provide for you and/or your family.
How should you depict short-term work on your resume?
If it’s been via search firms — short-term assignments — consider lumping them under one job function instead of a several employers. “Customer Service” could be the job title. In parenthesis you mention it was via staffing agencies. You might even want to list a job site or two as a way for the resume reader to see where you were physically working.
On to the interview. Here’s the easier part. You’ve already landed the interview, whether via an agency or via applying directly to the employer.
They wouldn’t be talking with you unless they felt you had a reasonable level of experience or skill.
Here’s where you can briefly share your story as to the ‘why’ you worked at different jobs. Everyone knows someone who has lost a job or otherwise been impacted by COVID.
Pros and cons of taking a bridge job?
Pros: You make money. You demonstrate that you aren’t one to simply accept unemployment insurance benefits. You show work ethic and that you’re not ‘above’ doing work to provide for you or those who depend on you.
Cons: Does a bridge job deprive you of the time/opportunity to really pursue your ideal work? If you’ve saved sufficient monies to allow for a longer job search, you could conduct a longer search. Yet, a longer unemployed period begs for an answer as to the ‘why.’ Be prepared to discuss it.
If you’re in a money pinch, consider a bridge job working evenings to allow you to continue your job search during regular working hours.
Regardless of what you decide, be prepared to address an employer’s question as to what you’ve been up to during this COVID-19 period.
Good luck … and best wishes for a safe and prosperous 2021!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. You may reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or at 336-464-0516.