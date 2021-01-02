Randy Wooden: Pros and cons of taking a bridge job

Whew! We made it to 2021. While we’ve flipped our calendars over to a new year, we haven’t shaken the COVID-induced effects on our work life.

I co-host a live, weekly online talk show focusing on job searching, professional development, business, etc. (Email me if you’d like more info on our show.) On a recent “Lunch with Randy and Teddy” the topic of whether to take a ‘bridge job’ was discussed. I thought it a good topic for today’s column, since many folks struggle with this.

A bridge job is work you take with little intention of staying there for the long term. As the word ‘bridge’ implies, the job is only a means to get to a new place … a better job.

How is that practice viewed by employers? How do you explain it on a resume and in an interview? What are the pros and cons of taking a bridge job? Let’s take a look.

While “job hopping” can easily be a red flag to employers, COVID has, at least partially, changed that mindset.