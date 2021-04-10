Randy Wooden: The pandemic… a year later. Change expected as we move into our post-COVID-19 work lives.

How does that relate to job hunting? I’m beginning to see resumes and LinkedIn profiles indicating that a person has received their vaccine. I compare this, loosely, to other resume indicators such as being a U.S. citizen … able to work without an employer’s sponsorship, etc. In other words, you’re volunteering information to help make a potential employer more apt to want to talk to you.

What’s likely to change? My crystal ball is pretty foggy … and I’ll never offer legal advice here. Let’s just say HR parameters surrounding COVID have changed many times over this past year as new information becomes available. Anyone in HR is now nodding their head to the point of near whiplash!

We’re very likely to witness more change as we move into some degree of post-COVID scenarios.

Topics to be addressed might include: Can our company demand proof of vaccination before returning to work? What if someone’s afraid to come to work and would prefer to remain working from home?

What have we learned? Wow! Lots. For starters, we know we can adapt and are resilient. I think we’ve learned a degree of patience and understanding as we’ve all had to adjust to a major change.