Randy Wooden: The pandemic… a year later. Change expected as we move into our post-COVID-19 work lives.

Has this past year flown by or crept by? It’s been a year or slightly more since most of our nation ground to a halt due to COVID-19.
Thank goodness for all essential workers, whether in health care, manufacturing, transportation, retail, financial, utilities or other industries who kept us alive and able to eat, buy things, read our mail and hunker down in a residence with electricity, water and other necessities.
Like many others, my job became a work-from-home assignment. I got sent home from Goodwill around March 24, 2020.
So where are we now? What’s changed? What’s likely to continue to change? What have we learned?
Where are we now? Vaccines have rolled out, so I think we can all see some light at the end of the tunnel. When will we feel it safe to shake hands or to be in a mask-less crowd? Hard to tell, but I bet a year ago you’d never have desired to be in either situation.
For many, we still look to masks and social distancing. If not simply to protect ourselves, but more so to protect others and to help them feel more comfortable around us.
What’s changed? Well, again, the vaccines have been a game changer. While no vaccine is 100% effective in guaranteeing safety — no vaccine is 100% without potential side effects — most of us have either received a vaccine or are looking to get it when we can.
How does that relate to job hunting? I’m beginning to see resumes and LinkedIn profiles indicating that a person has received their vaccine. I compare this, loosely, to other resume indicators such as being a U.S. citizen … able to work without an employer’s sponsorship, etc. In other words, you’re volunteering information to help make a potential employer more apt to want to talk to you.
What’s likely to change? My crystal ball is pretty foggy … and I’ll never offer legal advice here. Let’s just say HR parameters surrounding COVID have changed many times over this past year as new information becomes available. Anyone in HR is now nodding their head to the point of near whiplash!
We’re very likely to witness more change as we move into some degree of post-COVID scenarios.
Topics to be addressed might include: Can our company demand proof of vaccination before returning to work? What if someone’s afraid to come to work and would prefer to remain working from home?
What have we learned? Wow! Lots. For starters, we know we can adapt and are resilient. I think we’ve learned a degree of patience and understanding as we’ve all had to adjust to a major change.
On a personal level, I’d like to think I’ve grown in compassion and understanding of others. Compassion for those suffering with COVID and those in health care. Compassion and understanding for others struggling with paying rent or other bills when they have no job due to COVID. An understanding and patience for those on Zoom calls, or otherwise trying to grasp technology in this new normal. I think we should all take a step back, breathe, maybe pat ourselves on the back a bit and realize we can adapt to this new normal. Is it ideal? No. Will it last forever? No.
If you’re a professional in a job search, my Goodwill Professional Center’s services are free. Please reach out to me for assistance. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516. Find more information at www.careersbygoodwill.org/professional-center.