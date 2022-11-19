Randy Wooden: The upcoming recession, proximity bias and your career

Many analysts now point to an upcoming recession. When it’ll hit and how hard remain to be seen. Yet signs point to the inevitable, not just here in America, but across the globe.

Some big tech firms, along with many smaller companies, have already instituted hiring freezes or layoffs.

What does this mean for you? And what does it have to do with the relatively new concept of “proximity bias”? Let’s explore what it means and how it may play out in your future employment.

Proximity bias suggests that employers tend to look more favorably upon employees who they can see in the office each day. Because they can observe those workers, managers may view those employees as more productive and more in tune with the company’s culture.

Proximity bias, along with other biases, are typically formed based on prior experiences. They may not be valid in today’s world, but one’s perception can sometimes be difficult to change.

If you’re a remote worker, this isn’t the best news you’ll hear today.

Despite studies by MIT, Stanford and other organizations showing increased productivity by remote workers, some employers’ biases could result in remote workers being laid off as companies tighten their belts.

If you’re a remote worker, look to head off any potential bias by clearly documenting your work. Make extra efforts to communicate not only with your boss, but with other team members. Come into the office occasionally, even if your role doesn’t currently require it. Offer to pitch in on additional projects. Be seen as a team player.

The employer/employee relationship pendulum is ever-changing. Coming out of the pandemic, we’ve seen the “Great Resignation” and the “Turnover Tsunami” as companies engaged in a war for talent. That, along with today’s technology, created ample opportunities for workers to work remotely.

That flexibility may now become a hurdle for you as employers eventually cut back and evaluate who they’ll want to retain.

By the way, if you’re thinking of changing jobs right now, the market is still fairly robust.

Whatever you choose to do, do it with your eyes open not only to an employer’s potential bias, but also the likely upcoming economic swing.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!