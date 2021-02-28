Randy Wooden: Written correspondence in your job search: emails, texts, social media

Brevity. Long-winded emails are similar to those two- or three-minute voice messages. Get to the point. A few sentences should suffice in most cases, especially when it’s a job search email. Length may differ when it’s a more complicated message and topic, but that’s usually the case when co-workers are hashing out topics or when vendors are explaining solutions.

Reread for tone. Since your recipient can’t hear your tone of voice and can’t see our body language when you send an email, take care to ensure your tone is as you intended. Avoid all caps, since that’s yelling. Look to where you could soften your wording so you don’t sound accusatory or demanding.

Proofread. Once you’ve drafted the message, take a couple more looks at it. Are you conveying not only the words, but the tone, of what you’re trying to say? Typos will detract from whatever you’re saying, so make sure spelling and punctuation are accurate.

Texts