 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Bull, canning company plan massive facility in Concord
0 Comments

Red Bull, canning company plan massive facility in Concord

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Red Bull and beverage can-filling company Rauch said Tuesday they will partner on a manufacturing, filling and distribution center in Concord with a combined 413 jobs pledged and more than $740 million in combined capital investment.

The 2-million-square-foot center is projected to be fully operational in 2027, including office space at The Grounds at Concord.

Swiss freeskier Fabian Bosch reached speeds of almost 56 mph when he completed a double front flip off a 164 foot jump in Engelberg.

To put the 2 million square feet into perspective, it would be the same size as the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. plant in Tobaccoville.

The companies have been made eligible for separate performance-based incentives packages from the state Job Development Investment Grant program.

Red Bull would receive up to $1.01 million over 12 years for creating at least 90 jobs. Rauch would receive up to $3.06 million over 12 years for creating at least 323 jobs.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards should you have?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News