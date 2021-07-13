Red Bull, canning company plan massive facility in Concord

Red Bull and beverage can-filling company Rauch said Tuesday they will partner on a manufacturing, filling and distribution center in Concord with a combined 413 jobs pledged and more than $740 million in combined capital investment.

The 2-million-square-foot center is projected to be fully operational in 2027, including office space at The Grounds at Concord.

To put the 2 million square feet into perspective, it would be the same size as the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. plant in Tobaccoville.

The companies have been made eligible for separate performance-based incentives packages from the state Job Development Investment Grant program.

Red Bull would receive up to $1.01 million over 12 years for creating at least 90 jobs. Rauch would receive up to $3.06 million over 12 years for creating at least 323 jobs.

