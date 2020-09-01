R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. said Tuesday it has submitted another round of premarket tobacco-product applications for its Velo oral nicotine brand, this time for pouches.
The company submitted applications Aug. 24 for Velo dissolvable lozenges.
The premarket standard requires the Food and Drug Administration to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users. The FDA has set a Sept. 9 deadline for premarket applications.
The filings allow the Velo products to remain available at retail locations throughout the review process, which could take up to 12 months.
Velo contains no tobacco leaf or other tobacco-plant matter apart from the nicotine extracted from the tobacco plant, Reynolds said. The product is a small, white pouch that is placed between the adult user's gum and lip. Unlike traditional dip, there is no need to spit the product and no lingering smell.
The Velo pouch applications include two nicotine strength levels and two flavors.
The lozenges are available in test markets in Charlotte, Atlanta, Columbus, Ohio, Houston, Las Vegas and Philadelphia, as well as at age-21 verification website www.velo.com. They are available in four flavors — berry, crema, dark mint and mint — and two textures: hard and soft.
Reynolds Vapor launched the products in March 2019 under the brand Revel before shifting to Velo earlier this year.
Reynolds said that "these commercially-proprietary applications provide (the) FDA with product analyses, information on human health risks, and assessments showing that these pouches are appropriate for the protection of public health — including assessments on users and nonusers of tobacco products."
"A potential marketing order for (premarket) submission would help to ensure adult tobacco consumers have access to FDA-regulated, consumer-acceptable product alternatives to combustible tobacco," said James Figlar, Reynolds American Inc.'s head of scientific and regulatory affairs.
Reynolds has submitted premarket applications for its Vuse Vibe, Ciro and Solo electronic nicotine delivery systems.
"While these applications include relative risk information, it should be noted that the marketing orders sought make no claims of modified risk," Reynolds said.
Reynolds began testing dissolvable products in early 2009 — a pellet (Camel Orbs); a twisted stick the size of a toothpick (Camel Sticks); and a film strip for the tongue (Camel Strips).
In July 2013, Reynolds acknowledged that after spending more than 4½ years in five test markets, including Charlotte, it had struggled to gain consumer traction for the products. It sold all of the product inventories by the end of 2013.
Reynolds debuted Velo products in July 2019 with nicotine pouches. Since then, Velo pouches have been distributed nationwide and globally, the latter through Reynolds Vapor’s ownership by British American Tobacco Plc.
The company already sells Camel Snus, the top-selling snus product in the U.S.
Snus, which became popular first in Sweden, are teabag-like pouches of pasteurized loose tobacco that users stick between their cheek and gum.
Both products are being marketed in part for use in places where smoking is prohibited because they don’t require spitting tobacco juice.
Dissolvable tobacco products have drawn criticism from the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, which has protested most Reynolds tobacco innovations in recent years.
The FDA’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee has said dissolvable products could provide a societal benefit in reducing disease from tobacco use by decreasing the number of smokers through cessation or preventing the first use of cigarettes.
It cautioned that increased use of dissolvable products also could lead to more smokers by serving as a bridge to cigarettes and/or reducing societal concern about the potential health risks of tobacco products.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.