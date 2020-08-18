RTI International, a prominent nonprofit research group based in Durham, is eliminating 48 jobs by Aug. 28 and continuing to furlough 1,152 employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on its business.
The WARN Act notice, posted Monday by the state Commerce Department, is the largest single-site furlough and job-cut announcement in North Carolina since the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March.
RTI, with a Triangle workforce of about 2,200, conducts high-profile research reports for the federal government on a contract basis.
Among its best-known initiatives are with the Food and Drug Administration with its tobacco policies, and with prominent national healthcare system rankings, such as with U.S. News & World Report.
RTI said in a WARN Act notice submitted Aug. 12 that it has had to severely reduce its in-person research efforts because of the pandemic.
However, RTI cautioned it is not closing its Research Triangle Park operations, and that many of the affected employees "are dispersed throughout the United States."
"The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented effect on our ability to conduct in-person field work," the company said in the notice. The group suspended in-person field work at the outset of the pandemic on March 19.
RTI said its decision to file the WARN notice was based in part on COVID-19 metrics taking "a sudden and rapid increase" in community spread in June and July. Before that increase, the group had started "a substantial recruiting and hiring effort" for an in-person field project.
"As a result of these sudden and unexpected developments, our ability to resume in-person field work will take substantially longer to resume than previously anticipated," the group said.
RTI cited as an example the inability to proceed with in-person field work with a national tobacco consumer studies project with the FDA.
Because it is now handling the project via telephone, "its staffing needs will be greatly reduced as a result," including the 48 job positions being eliminated.
The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported RTI brought in $966 million in revenue in 2018, the last time it reported financials in the IRS 990 form used by nonprofits.
The RTI WARN notice is the latest major pandemic-related furlough or job cut announcement.
In May, the restaurant chain that owns and operates Aussie Grill, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s, Fleming’s and Outback filed 65 WARN Act notices affecting a combined 4,184 employees in North Carolina.
The notices include three restaurants in Forsyth County, six in Guilford County and one each in Alamance and Watauga counties within the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. Altogether, 732 employees have been affected at those 11 restaurants.
OS Restaurant Services LLC is the parent company of the chains, doing business as Bloomin’ Brands Inc. for every affected N.C. restaurant. The chain continued take-out and delivery services with most restaurants reopening to 50% capacity with the Phase Two reopening that began in North Carolina on May 26.
On July 17, American Airlines filed seven WARN notices that included its reservations center in Winston-Salem among facilities that will begin furloughing employees in October. The airline is offering voluntary separation packages as part of the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airline executives said the Oct. 1 furloughs and layoffs are timed to begin when the airlines’ workforce obligation to its federal Paycheck Protection Program ends. American received $5.8 billion in cash and loans from the PPP. In exchange, American committed to not conduct major job cuts or layoffs before Oct. 1.
Four were filed for Charlotte facilities and one each for Cary and Raleigh. The Cary facility is also a reservations center.
A memo sent to employees said 1,000 reservations employees companywide would be affected by the workforce reduction initiative, or 23% of about 4,300 in that workgroup.
The WARN notice said 369 or 370 employees would potentially be affected at each facility.
The Winston-Salem center currently has between 600 and 650 employees, of which about 400 have been working from home because of the pandemic, according to CWA Union 3640.
