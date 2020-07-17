A significant increase to its loan-loss provision by First Horizon National Corp. contributed to a 52.2% drop in second-quarter net income to $52.3 million.
The Memphis, Tenn., bank said Friday it placed $110 million in the provision, down from $145 million in the first quarter, but up sharply from $13 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Most banks, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on their markets, are expected to increase the provision for several more quarters.
Diluted earnings were 17 cents a share, while adjusted earnings were 20 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 21 cents by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Loan income was up 1% during the second quarter to $305.3 million, while fee income increased 18% to $206.7 million.
“In this quarter of significant pandemic-related and broad-based economic challenges, we delivered solid results ... while prudently managing risk,” Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“Our second quarter results reflect the benefit of our diversified business model with strong pre-provision net revenue growth.”
First Horizon had $12.8 million in income-tax expenses for the second quarter, down from $34.5 million a year ago. The federal corporate tax rate was cut from 35% to 21%, effective Jan. 1, 2018.
Nonperforming loans were at $226 million on June 30, compared with $189.8 million on March 30 and $204.5 million on June 30, 2019.
Net charge-offs were at $16.6 million on June 30, compared with $7.2 million on March 31 and $5.2 million on June 30, 2019.
First Horizon’s loan and fee revenue streams are projected to rise considerably over the next four quarters after First Horizon completed July 2 its $3.9 billion all-stock purchase of IberiaBank of Lafayette, La.
The bank also is completing this weekend the transfer of nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the 28-branch SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
The Winston-Salem branches affected by the divestiture are at 2006 S. Hawthorne Road, 2801 Reynolda Road, 101 S. Stratford Road, and 4306 N. Liberty St. The other five branches are: 5361 U.S. 158 in Bermuda Run; 1000 S. Main St. in Kernersville; 880 Yadkinville Road in Mocksville; 2820 Old Hollow Road in Walkertown; and 200 S. State St. in Yadkinville.
With the transaction, First Horizon goes from four to eight branches in Winston-Salem and from six to 11 in Forsyth County.
First Horizon now has $83 billion in assets and gains a presence in three states: Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas. First Horizon has branches in 15 of the top-20 metropolitan statistical areas in the Southeast, including the Triad, Charlotte and the Triangle.
