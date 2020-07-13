The first quarterly loss in 11½ years for Wells Fargo & Co. may be just a foreshadowing of financial and personnel losses ahead for the beleaguered bank.
Wells Fargo’s board of directors announced Tuesday plans for an 80% cut in its quarterly dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents, beginning with the third-quarter payment.
During the Great Recession, Wells Fargo slashed its quarterly dividend in April 2009 from 34 cents to 5 cents, representing an 85.2% plunge. It took until the third quarter of 2014 before the dividend was back to 34 cents.
Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden had projected a 16-cent cut to the dividend to 35 cents.
Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo’s chief executive, tried to reassure investors that “though our income performance was weak, our capital and liquidity continues to be extremely strong.”
“However, it is critical in these uncertain times that our common stock dividend reflects current earnings capacity assuming a continued difficult operating environment, evolving regulatory guidance, and protects our capital position if economic conditions were to further deteriorate.
“We are confident that this eventual economic improvement combined with our actions to increase our margins will support a higher dividend in the future,” Scharf said.
Meanwhile, the $2.69 billion second-quarter loss is likely to accelerate the bank’s slashing of thousands of jobs companywide, analysts said.
After completing the Wachovia acquisition, Wells Fargo had 3,429 branches and Wachovia had 3,338 with limited branch overlap, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. totals on June 30, 2009.
The bank set in January 2018 a target of $4 billion in expense reductions by the end of 2019, but the process had slowed until the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
Targeted for cost-cutting include marketing, finance, human resources, operations, technology, data and contact centers.
There were plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank was at 5,300 branches as of June 30, but with at least 1,100 temporarily closed in response to the pandemic.
The bank also announced plans to reduce its overall workforce by 5% to 10%, or by roughly 13,000 to 26,500 jobs, by the end of 2021.
However, the workforce was at 266,000 on June 30, up from 262,800 on March 31, as the bank added personnel to assist with federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and other pandemic-relief initiatives.
Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, part of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region, as well as 25,100 in Charlotte.
“Wells Fargo is setting the stage for massive cuts in both operating and personnel expenses in the coming quarter, and they’re going to use their terrible second-quarter numbers to justify the cuts,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.
“You can expect a headcount reduction in the neighborhood of 50,000 across the bank’s national footprint to bring staffing levels in line with the other big banks, with a disproportionate number of these layoffs occurring here in North Carolina.”
Of the other top-four national banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has 250,000 employees companywide, Bank of America Corp. 172,000 and Citigroup 204,000.
“In addition, I expect them to announce that they’re going to exit several lines of business where they’re currently a marginal player ... in the name of operating expense reductions,” Plath said.
Plath said that while Wells Fargo may be an outlier in terms of making such a drastic dividend cut, most of the larger banks will be compelled to sharply reduce cost into 2021.
“The cuts won’t be confined to just Wells Fargo,” Plath said.
“They’re likely to be broad-based throughout the American economy, and hit all of the big banks. They’re just going to hit Wells sooner and harder than everyone else.”
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker, said Wells Fargo continues to face extra scrutiny from federal regulators, several Democratic congressional leaders and the general public because of the fraudulent customer account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
“While they are sure to survive this triple threat of an economic downturn, lack of public trust and heightened regulatory scrutiny, I suspect that other financial institutions may recover more quickly,” Gray said.
“They have made some adjustments toward those goals, but more must be done.”
