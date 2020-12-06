Sorting through the mountain of data created by PC backups

Q: I continuously backed up my old PC to an external hard drive. Now that my old PC's hard drive has failed, I'm trying to restore the backed-up data to my new PC's hard drive. It's nearly impossible because I've forgotten the name of the backup program I used. (There is a folder on the external drive called "Seagate Dashboard 2.0" that contains the backups and the dates they were made, but I can't get Dashboard to do anything.) As a result, I've been manually copying and pasting data from the external drive's backups to the new PC. It's slow work; I've only restored four months-worth of the four years of backup data. Is there a better way to do this? — Keith Carlson

Answer: Yes. You can automatically restore all your backed-up files at once, provided that you use the same software that created the backups — which appears to be Seagate Dashboard. To make it work, go to tinyurl.com/y3zeqro8 and follow the "installation" and "restore" instructions.

But before you restore your backed-up data, consider how much of it you really need. It sounds as if you are trying to restore everything that was backed up over four years. But you don't need that mountain of data. You only need the most recent backup of each data folder.