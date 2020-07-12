The state Secretary of State’s Office said Friday that retail vendors in Burlington and Lexington were among those whose face masks were determined to have counterfeit trademark logos.
The office’s N.C. Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force seized the face masks over the past three weeks.
Among the counterfeit items were face masks bearing trademarks of the Carolina Panthers, Nike, Michael Kors and Disney.
The items were being sold at roadside stands and flea markets in Burlington, Lexington and Newton, as well as counterfeit designer apparel, accessories and DVDs at a flea market in Ayden.
The office did not disclose whether any of the vendors was arrested or fined.
The task force determined the items had a combined estimated retail value of $60,500; estimated retail value is the amount the genuine trademarked items would sell for.
“We know that counterfeiters follow the demand, so we’re very concerned about knock-off health and safety items that may not meet safety standards and could put consumers at greater risk,” Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said in a statement.
Agents have found bulk detergent with counterfeit trademarks for Gain, Tide and Dawn in recent enforcement actions. Two individuals are facing felony charges and multiple individuals were charged with misdemeanors in these enforcement actions.
Individuals who come upon suspected counterfeit safety and health products being sold can file a report at counterfeit@sosnc.gov.
So, Craver thinks there was an arrest for something but he can't tell us what it is. Good Story.
