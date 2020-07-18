The Phase Two reopening of the North Carolina economy produced an unexpected and stunning lowering of the state’s jobless rate for June.
The N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday the unemployment rate dropped from 12.8% in May to 7.6% in June — a record one-month drop.
The April rate of 12.9% represented at least a 43-year high for the state. The regional and county jobless report for June will be released July 29.
“The movements in economic indicators we’ve seen the past few months are without precedent,” Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said.
The main factors in the rate decline appear to be the partial reopening of restaurants, hotels and other businesses in the leisure and hospitality sector, and the timing of when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collects employment data.
There was a net gain of 152,400 private-sector and 20,800 government jobs from May to June, most of which represented furloughed or temporarily laid-off employees returning to work.
The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants and hotels, had a net gain of 68,900 jobs from May to June.
There also was a net gain of 22,300 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, mostly retail employees back at work, along with 19,600 in the “other services” category and 18,900 in education and health services.
Overall, the state’s workforce climbed by 173,200 to 4.23 million. Individuals who are not actively looking for work are not counted in the workforce.
However, year over year, the state remains down 306,200 private-sector and 34,200 government jobs.
Data timing
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collects employment data the week in which the 12th of the month falls.
The latest report covering the churn of June 7-13, which was two weeks after Gov. Roy Cooper approved Phase Two to begin on May 22.
According to the monthly household employment survey, the state had a net gain of 227,498 jobs from May to June with 4.43 million North Carolinians employed, along with 252,047 fewer individuals listed as unemployed to 363,465.
“North Carolina had a much faster growth rate in jobs during June than did the nation, 50% faster,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
“I would expect continued improvement in July, but at a much slower pace.”
However, Walden cautioned he is “worried about the economic impact of the rise in cases.”
“Research now shows that people can reduce their economic activity and spending simply out of fear of getting the virus — they don’t need to be ordered to stay at home; they will voluntarily do so.
“So the rising caseloads and hospitalizations in the state will likely have a cooling effect on the economy, even without a rollback of re-opening orders,” Walden said.
North Carolina experienced its fourth highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases with 2,051 new cases reported Friday by the state Department of Health and Human Services said.
The highest daily case total was 2,462 on July 11. The overall total is at 93,426 statewide.
The number of North Carolinians requiring hospitalization was a record 1,180 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. COVID-19 related deaths increased by 18 to 1,606.
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The national U6 rate is reported monthly, while states are reported quarterly.
The U6 index rate for North Carolina was 7% on March 31, compared with 18% nationally on June 30.
“Phase Two allowed significant reopening of most labor intensive industries, which aided us considerably,” said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
“I think we are likely to see unemployment for the state come in somewhere around 7% or 8% for July, although we could see some strengthening of the employment picture as we move into the fall provided the school reopening plans are successful.”
The COVID-19 crisis “has scrambled North Carolina’s labor market,” said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies, Ltd., a research firm specializing in economic and social policy.
“Sizable month-to-month fluctuations should not mask the fact that, since February, employers collectively have eliminated 377,300 payroll jobs, with 89.5% of the losses originating in the private sector.
“Compared to a year ago, the state has 7.4% fewer jobs.”
Since February, an estimated 322,976 people have exited the state’s labor force entirely, thereby reducing its size to 4.8 million from 5.1 million.
“The monthly employment data, while important, are lagging well behind actual economic and public health facts on the ground,” Quinterno said.
“While job growth accelerated in June following the relaxation of various state and local stay-at-home orders, those gains are tenuous and could be erased by deteriorating public health conditions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.