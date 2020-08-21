An unsuccessful return to the labor force in July for more than 62,000 North Carolinians sent the state's jobless rate up by a full percentage point to 8.5%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
An uptick in the July jobless rate was expected, in part as some furloughed employees returned to work in June — primarily in the leisure and hospitality sector and manufacturing sector — only to be placed back on furlough or let go.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collects employment data the week in which the 12th of the month falls, which was July 12-18 in this instance.
From a silver lining perspective, the jobless rate increase could prove to be a plus for unemployed North Carolinians filing claims in early 2021.
A Republican legislative super-majority changed N.C. unemployment law in May 2013, dropping the maximum weekly benefit from $535 to $350. The average unemployed North Carolinian receives about $277 weekly.
The maximum number of weeks was reduced from 26 no matter the jobless rate to 12 when the rate is at 5% or below. North Carolina currently is tied with Florida for the lowest number of benefit weeks.
But, starting in January, the maximum number of weeks could rise to as high as 20, depending on the average unemployment rate from July through September.
"Having an 8.5% figure for July is a big help in that regard, but we do have to see the August and September rates in order to compute an average," said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"With this big number on the board, the odds are good that the maximum duration will rise come on Jan. 1, but the exact number of weeks is to be determined."
Ebb and flow job market
The two monthly employment measuring sticks reflected the ebb and flow dynamic connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the household survey, there was an increase of 134,923 people in the state's workforce from June to July, including 72,211 North Carolinians gaining a job.
However, there also were 62,712 who were unsuccessful in their return to the labor force. Individuals who are not actively looking for work are not counted in the workforce.
In the employer survey, there was a net gain of 43,400 government jobs — mostly furloughed employees back at work — and 13,800 private-sector jobs.
There was a net gain of 8,500 leisure and hospitality jobs, reflecting mostly restaurant workers, along with 4,800 professional and business services, and 3,600 trade, transportation and utilities workers. Offsetting some of those gains was the loss of 5,600 manufacturing jobs.
"While the unemployment rate rose, labor force participation increased and job numbers in both surveys improved," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"The rate likely rose for two reasons: More furloughed workers are now being classified as unemployed, and some people who dropped out of the labor force are back looking for work.
"But, with the job numbers up, I consider this a good report," Walden said.
Quinterno said that "the best we can say is that conditions were less bad in July compared to the spring."
Sobering look back
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
That review is sobering in how it demonstrates the number of lost jobs since mid-March. All 10 private-sector job categories are down jobs year over year, mostly notably leisure and hospitality at 128,400 jobs, or nearly 25%%.
Manufacturing is down 8.5%, or 40,600 jobs, although several Triad manufacturing facilities began bringing back workers in mid-July. The education and health services sector is down 6.8%, or 42,400 jobs, while trade, transportation and utilities is down 3.8%, or 32,300 jobs. Professional and business services is down 4.7%, or 30,700 jobs.
The labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time or how many jobs people are working.
The federal labor-statistics bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. The national U6 rate is reported monthly, while states are reported quarterly.
The U6 unemployment rate for North Carolina was 9.8% on June 30, compared with 16.5% nationally on July 31.
"Many businesses have burned through their paycheck protection program and other grant money," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University. "There remains weak demand, as consumers are belt-tightening as it appears that no further stimulus will be forthcoming for the foreseeable future."
He said the economy cannot fully recover until COVID-19 is under control.
"Progress has stalled on this front and even gone backward to an extent," he said, citing COVID-19 clusters on university and college campuses and the fact many K-12 school systems are starting the 2020-21 school year remotely.
"These issues, all combined, could cause a second wave of business failures in the fall unless a new stimulus package is passed quickly."
