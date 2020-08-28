The strong spring rebound of the stock market enabled Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to finish fiscal 2019-20 with $55.85 million in excess revenue, the system reported Friday.
By comparison, Wake Forest Baptist had excess revenue of $4.33 million in fiscal 2018-19. In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.
Wake Forest Baptist's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
Wake Forest Baptist has 19,220 employees overall. It is the largest employer in Forsyth County at 14,271 as of October 2018, according to the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce’s list of top-30 employers in the county.
The odds for having a positive financial fiscal year appeared low when Wake Forest Baptist issued its third-quarter report in May.
At that time, it had an overall $79.4 million loss, primarily from a $71.2 million investment loss as a ripple effect from the March plunge in the stock market.
Not-for-profit healthcare systems depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital investments.
The system's investment portfolio rallied during the April-June period to finish with a $19.62 million gain for the fiscal year, compared with a $37.94 million gain in fiscal 2018-19.
When it comes to core revenue for 2019-20, Wake Forest Baptist was up 6.7% to $3.6 billion.
Patient-service revenue rose 2.9% to $3.06 billion. That revenue source was down in large part because Wake Forest Baptist, like most hospitals in North Carolina, suspended nonessential elective surgeries from mid-March to mid-May.
The revenue breakdown by Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated medical facilities was: $1.88 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $1.17 billion from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; $337.1 million from High Point Medical Center; $110 million from Lexington Medical Center; $82.6 million from Wilkes Regional Medical Center; and $79.4 million from Davie Medical Center.
For the fiscal year, gifts, grants and contracts were at $151 million, up 56.9%. There also were: $110.6 million from “other sources” that feature federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records; $51.9 million in net assets released from restrictions; and $40.4 million from net student tuition and fees.
Operating expenses climbed 5.3% to $3.56 billion. Salaries and wages rose 5.8% to $1.58 billion, and the cost of clinical supplies and equipment increased 18.2% to $722.3 million.
Wake Forest Baptist confirmed April 23 it was enacting a multi-month furlough program that “most employees in our health system will be participating in (changing) time or pay in some fashion.”
The system did not disclose how many furlough days or weeks employees were required to take.
Because of the return in May of non-essential elective surgeries, along with reduced personnel expenses, Wake Forest Baptist was able to shorten the furlough period for most affected employees from 16 weeks to 12 weeks, and ending July 31 instead of Aug. 31.
The system reported: a 3.6% decrease year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 32,401; a 4.3% drop in emergency-department visits to 190,516; and a 6.5% increase in inpatient admissions to 61.734.
Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.
