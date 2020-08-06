A surge in North American sales boosted Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to a record-setting revenue performance for the second quarter, the company said Thursday.
Net income soared 50.4% to $115.1 million.
Diluted earnings rose 38 cents to 82 cents a share. Adjusted earnings were 95 cents when excluding COVID-19 related expenses and costs to address regulatory and legal inquiries during the quarter.
The average earnings forecast was 91 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The company cautioned in a statement that “the extent and duration of business disruption and related financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but could materially impact our business, financial condition and consolidated results for the third quarter and full year 2020.”
The company has more than 750 employees at its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant.
North American sales jumped 38.7% to $386 million, while sales in China rose 12% to $209.5 million.
Those two markets are crucial to Herbalife’s financial health.
Analysts and investors have been paying close attention to North America sales in the aftermath of the July 2016 Federal Trade Commission settlement in which Herbalife paid $200 million to resolve.
Herbalife agreed at that time to restructure its U.S. operations to settle what the FTC termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
Meanwhile, investigations into its Chinese marketplace had been overshadowing the company since August 2017.
During the first quarter of 2019, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potential misleading claims.
The company said in April 2019 that the review “had an impact on, our business in that we and our service providers were unable to hold our standard business meetings and our nutrition club operators faced increased scrutiny that created an overall hesitation in their activities.”
Herbalife said the review period ended April 18, 2019, and meetings resumed in early May 2019.
In a separate regulatory filing Thursday, Herbalife provided an update on having “reached an understanding” during the first quarter to pay up to a combined $123 million to settle regulatory investigations by two federal agencies.
The company set aside $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $83 million in the first quarter of 2020 toward the settlements.
Separate Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department probes have focused primarily on Herbalife’s China business activities and “the adequacy of and compliance with the company’s internal controls.”
In particular, the issues involve Herbalife’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in China and its external affairs expenditures in the country from 2006 to 2016.
The settlement requires approval of Herbalife’s board of directors, and may need court approval of the Justice agreement.
The $123 million would go to pay for what Herbalife calls “aggregate penalties, disgorgement and prejudgment interest.”
The SEC settlement would involve entering into an administrative resolution “with respect to alleged violations of the books and records and internal controls provisions of the FCPA.”
The Justice settlement would involve a deferred prosecution agreement under which the department “would defer criminal prosecution of the company for a period of three years related to a conspiracy to violate the books and records provisions of the FCPA.”
Herbalife said in the filing that “while the company believes that, based on the foregoing terms, it is nearing final resolution of these matters, there can be no assurance as to the timing or the ultimate terms of any final settlements ... or that final resolutions and approvals will be reached and obtained.”
On Sept. 27, the SEC fined Herbalife $20 million to settle charges about its Chinese business model involving its marketing plan. The company paid the fine in October. Herbalife agreed to the SEC order without admitting or denying its findings.
That SEC order includes claims that Herbalife “made false and misleading statements about its China business model in numerous U.S. regulatory filings” between fiscal years 2012 and 2018.
