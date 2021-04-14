Swedish plastics manufacturer plans Gastonia plant

Polykemi AB, a Swedish manufacturer of plastic compounds, said Wednesday it will create 22 jobs and spend $11.8 million on capital investments for a production plant in Gastonia.

The plant in Gastonia Technology Park will be its first U.S. production facility.

Polykemi AB has been providing custom plastic compounds for the automotive, furniture and household industries for more than 50 years. It also has plants in China and Sweden.

The plastic compounds are formulated into granules to be melted and injection molded for automotive components, household interior and other uses.

The average annual salary for the jobs is $59,132. By comparison, Gaston County’s average annual wage is $42,018.

The company has been made eligible for up to $50,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

