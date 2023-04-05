22nd Century Group Inc. said Wednesday that it has reached a three-year exclusive license and distribution agreement with global hemp/cannabis company Cookies.

Cookies was founded in 2010 by chief executive officer, rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai.

The license with 22nd Century covers all Cookies-branded non-Delta-9 THC, hemp derived cannabinoid consumer packaged goods, including sourcing of all ingredients and APIs; white-label manufacturing of vapes and other CBD products; and category management through retail distribution.

GVB Biopharma, a 22nd Century company, has manufactured various Cookies products for the past three years. Under the agreement, GVB will manufacture Cookies’ market-leading products, expected to account for more than half of Cookies’ non-Delta-9 cannabinoid sales.

22nd Century’s consumer packaged goods sales team plans to distribute Cookies products in up to 60,000 retail stores in the 18 markets targeted for the rollout of the company’s innovative very-low-nicotine traditional cigarette products during 2023.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.