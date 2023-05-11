The negative ripple effect from Altria Group Inc.'s once-35% ownership stake in Juul Labs Inc. expanded Wednesday with an agreement to pay $235 million to resolve at least 6,000 Juul-related state and federal cases.

Juul is the No. 2-selling electronic cigarette in the U.S., trailing R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse.

“While we continue to believe the claims against us are meritless, we believe this settlement avoids the uncertainty and expense of a protracted legal process and is in the best interest of our shareholders," Murray Garnick, Altria’s general counsel, said in a statement.

“This settlement brings to a close the vast majority of our pending Juul-related litigation.”

In October 2019, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered the coordination or consolidation of federal individual and class-action lawsuits related to Juul in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California for pretrial purposes.

These cases include 50 economic class actions, 4,500 personal injury actions and 1,500 government entity actions, including 1,400 school district cases.

These cases are covered by the agreement, as well as cases in a related state court consolidated proceeding involving 750 cases.

However, the settlement does not apply to three cases brought by attorneys general, 35 cases brought by Native American tribes, 17 antitrust cases or three Canadian cases.

Altria said it plans to record a pre-tax charge of $235 million in the second quarter, which it plans to report as special item, which allows it exclude the charge from our adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their earnings forecasts.

"This appears to resolve most of the litigation, and at a cost that is very easily covered by Altria's ongoing profits from cigarettes," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"It also continues a pattern of litigation focused on any potential problems of low-risk alternatives to cigarettes rather than using the existence of these products to challenge the continued marketing of massively more hazardous cigarettes."

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said Altria's settlement "does appear to clear some of the wreckage" from its Juul ownership experience.

"They will still have to deal with the other outstanding litigation. These fines and potential awards should be manageable.

"This is assuming, of course, that they can avoid facing the formation of class actions from the attorneys general and the Native American tribes that could prove to be more harmful."

Game changer

On March 6, Altria delivered another shakeup to the tobacco industry, this time Monday confirming industry speculation that it would pay $2.75 billion in cash to take full ownership of No. 3 U.S. electronic cigarette NJoy.

Altria cleared the way for the NJoy purchase by exiting its minority stake in Juul while acquiring global licensing rights.

NJoy currently has a miniscule U.S. market share compared with Vuse and Juul.

In September, Juul Labs reached a settlement agreement with 32 states that’s worth up to $438.5 million.

The settlement resolves a two-year, bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices, particularly toward youths.

The attorneys general in Connecticut, Oregon and Texas led the investigation.

The payments are scheduled to be made over a six- to 10-year period. If Juul chooses to extend the payment period up to 10 years, the final settlement would reach $476.6 million.

Juul said in a statement that the settlement “is a significant part of our on-going commitment to resolve issues from the past. “

“The terms of the agreement are aligned with our current business practices, which we started to implement after our company-wide reset in the fall of 2019.”

The multi-state settlement follows a landmark June 2021 agreement between Juul and N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein in which the manufacturer agreed to pay the state $40 million over six years to resolve Stein’s legal complaint.

Stein said North Carolina was the first state “to successfully hold Juul accountable for its role in spiking teen use and dependence on e-cigarettes.”

Each settlement requires Juul to make drastic changes to the way it conducts business, particularly marketing campaigns that have proven attractive to youths.

The multi-state investigation found that Juul “relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples.”

“Juul’s cynically calculated advertising campaigns created a new generation of nicotine addicts,” Connecticut attorney general William Tong said in a statement.

Other participating states and U.S. territories are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.