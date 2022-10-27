Altria forms joint venture to access Japan Tobacco's Ploom heated cigarette in US

Altria Group Inc. needed just a week after ending its U.S. joint venture for one heated cigarette product to form another — this time with Japan Tobacco for its Ploom brand.

The manufacturers announced Thursday they will attempt to market and sell Ploom heated tobacco sticks in the U.S. through the joint venture.

Meanwhile, Altria is including "our expanded pipeline of wholly owned products" featuring Marlboro consumable products. Marlboro is the No. 1 U.S. tobacco brand, foremost from its traditional combustible cigarette products.

On Oct. 20, Philip Morris International Inc. placed a $2.7 billion wager on the future of U.S. heated cigarettes sales by reaching an agreement with Altria to gain full rights to Altria’s IQOS products in the U.S. as of April 30, 2024.

However, the IQOS product hasn’t been available in the U.S. since November because of a legal dispute involving Philip Morris USA and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. that does not affect PMI. PMI is expected to begin U.S. production as part of re-introducing IQOS domestically.

Japan Tobacco International is providing products that include: a tobacco heating device intended to heat the consumable without combusting; and a consumable that meets the definition of a cigarette under the U.S. Federal Cigarette Labeling and Advertising Act.

Each company will make their branded products in the joint venture, with Ploom gaining access to Altria's more than 200,000 U.S. retail network.

However, it could take until mid- to late-2025 to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration for the Ploom products, and additional years to launch production.

The manufacturers said they expect to combine their scientific and regulatory expertise to jointly prepare Food and Drug Administration filings for the latest version of Ploom products.

"The parties currently expect to submit pre-market tobacco product applications for these products in the first half of 2025," according to a news release.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said it could be until 2027 before U.S. customers are able to purchase Ploom products.

"We have written in our June note that a partnership between Altria and Japan Tobacco could be beneficial and could solve a number of strategic issues that each of these companies faces individually," Gaurav said.

"However, we do not expect commercial benefits anytime soon, as Altira intends to submit products for PMTA review only by 2024 or 2025, implying market launch only in 2027 assuming the FDA takes two years to review the PMTA."

With Altria releasing its U.S. rights to IQOS in April 2024, it could give PMI as much as a three-year head start on U.S. sale over Ploom that could be pivotal in establishing tobacco consumers' preferences.

The details

The Altria-Japan Tobacco joint venture is known as Horizon Innovations LLC.

The ownership stake will be 75% Altria and 25% Japan Tobacco. Altria will make an initial $150 million investment, after which investment costs will be split between the manufacturers.

“We believe this relationship can accelerate harm reduction for adult smokers across the globe," Billy Gifford, Altria’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“We believe Moving Beyond Smoking in the U.S. requires multiple FDA-authorized products within each smoke-free category to appeal to a diverse range of adult smokers.

"We believe that our joint venture and pipeline of heated tobacco products position us well to increase adoption of smoke-free products.”

Altria and Japan Tobacco also signed a long-term, non-binding global memorandum of understanding "to explore commercial opportunities for a wide range of potentially reduced-risk products.

“We’re very enthusiastic to launch our Ploom brand in the U.S., the world’s largest reduced-risk products market in value, through our partnership with the market leader, Altria," said Masamichi Terabatake, JT Group chief executive and president of the Tobacco Business.

Terabatake said the agreement to collaborate on other non-combustible products "will increase the global harm reduction possibilities for adult consumers and drive incremental value for the JT Group and Altria."

Both manufacturers stressed their belief that the heated tobacco category "remains largely undeveloped in the U.S."

"Our extensive U.S. adult smoker research indicates that heated tobacco products can appeal to adult smokers who are seeking satisfying smoke-free products that contain real tobacco.

"We also believe that other adult smokers interested in heated tobacco will prefer a product format that is different from traditional cigarettes, such as a heated tobacco capsule product."

PMI initiative

PMI said it believes "our commercial plans include full-scale launches in key cities and regions with rapid progression to a national presence, and we believe that IQOS heat-not-burn products could account for around 10% of total U.S. cigarette and heated tobacco unit volume by 2030,” PMI chief executive Jacek Olczak said in an Oct. 20 statement.

The new agreement will provide PMI will full commercialization rights to IQOS, but it will lose access to market the products as Marlboro, the No. 1 U.S. tobacco brand.

PMI paid $1 billion in cash to Altria as part of the new agreement, with the remaining $1.7 billion, plus interest, due by July.

“We are ready to invest behind IQOS to bring it to market at scale across the U.S., leveraging the proven capabilities of our outstanding commercial engine, which we will deploy domestically during the transition period to April 30, 2024,” Olczak said.