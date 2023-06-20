Boom Supersonic provided Tuesday its latest operational update for its Overture aircraft and Symphony engine that included signing several supplier agreements.

Boom, based in Denver, is constructing a $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro. It has said it would begin test flights in 2026 from PTI. It projected having at least 1,761 jobs at full production capacity in 2030.

Boom also disclosed it has chosen Jupiter, Fla., as the site for the initial production units for ground test, flight test and certification with Florida Turbine Technologies, where that group has operations.

The announcements were made at the annual Paris Air Show, where Boom has unveiled previous operational news.

When Boom chose FTT as its engine developer, there had been some gentle cajoling from Gov. Roy Cooper and local and state economic officials to encourage the companies to place that project also at PTI.

Boom said that PTI "will be the home for Overture's final assembly line."

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel, also known by the acronym SAF.

Boom also said it is working with Northrop Grumman on a NASA contract “to deliver solutions for the high-speed endo-atmospheric commercial vehicle conceptual design study and technology roadmaps development” program. The companies already are collaborating on a defense variant of Overture.

The signed agreements are with: Aernnova for Overture’s wings; Leonardo for the fuselage and wing box; and Aciturri for the empennage.

The three aerospace leaders join Boom’s network of global suppliers that includes Safran Landing Systems, Eaton, Collins Aerospace, Flight Safety International, FTT, GE Additive, and StandardAero.

The company said it is on track to secure suppliers for the majority of major systems by the end of this year.

Boom also revealed Overture’s full systems configuration as the aircraft program advances toward production.

The schematics feature avionics, flight controls, hydraulics, fuel systems and landing gear — “all designed and developed for optimal performance, efficiency and safety.”

“We are incredibly proud of the progress with Overture and Symphony from our global team of partners and suppliers who continue to operate at an accelerated pace toward the future of sustainable supersonic flight,” Blake Scholl, Boom’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

Boom’s commercial order book stands at 130 aircraft, including both orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, Japan Airlines and United Airlines.

Boom said Overture’s landing gear is compatible with international airport runways and taxiways — designed for takeoff and landing on over 600 routes around the world.

“Overture will be an extraordinary opportunity to provide our expertise in the design and development of aerostructures for the first sustainable supersonic aircraft,” said Ricardo Chocarro, chief executive of Aernnova.

Leonardo was selected as primary engineering lead for fuselage structural components integration, design and build partner for fuselage sections.

The study for future research and development will identify technologies to continue the advancement of commercial supersonic flight efficiency. Initial technologies to be explored include mechanisms to increase aircraft efficiency and reduce emissions, net CO2 reduction, net non-CO2 reduction, and climate feedback loops.

Local fingerprints

Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

Overture will be powered by four wing-mounted engines that also enable the airliner to cruise just under Mach 1 over land.

At those speeds, flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the possibilities, Boom has said.

Construction is under way at PTI, with completion expected on the 400,000-square-foot facility in the second quarter of 2024.

The current goal is manufacturing up to 33 Overture aircraft per year at full production with its first production line, and a similar production target with a planned second line.

Boom executive Kathy Savitt reaffirmed in May the timeline of beginning equipment installation in 2024 with Advanced Integration Technology, assembly in 2025, first rollout in 2026, first test flight in 2027, Federal Aviation Administration certification in 2029 and then first passenger flight later in 2029.

Savitt said the expectation is having about 400 employees within two years.

“That number will continue to scale as we begin manufacturing,” Savitt said. “We are fully on track to employ about 1,750 by 2030 and more than 2,400” at full production in 2032.

“Specifically, we’re going to be looking for manufacturing, engineers, technicians, mechanical and industrial engineers, operations and facilities management and supportive administrative staff.”