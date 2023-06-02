Bosch said Thursday it will create 400 jobs in Lincolnton as part of a $130 million expansion of its power tools accessory manufacturing plant.

Bosch is a global supplier of technology and services with four business sectors: mobility solutions; industrial technology; consumer goods; and energy and building technology.

The Power Tools division sits within the consumer goods business sector. In North America, the Bosch Power Tools portfolio features power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools, and accessories.

The Lincolnton expansion will support manufacturing of power tool accessories for products including saws, drills, and routers in a new 325,000-square-foot building for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse operations.

The average annual salary for the new positions is $53,204, exceeding Lincoln County’s average wage of $49,332.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.72 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program. JDIG grants are provided when a company has out-of-state location options.