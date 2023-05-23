Alpitronic Americas LLC, a manufacturer of high-power electric vehicle charging stations, said Tuesday it will create 300 new jobs in Charlotte as part of an $18.3 million capital investment to locate its United States headquarters operation and service center in the city.

Founded in Bolzano, Italy in 2009, alpitronic is the developer and producer of the hypercharger, a high-power DC charging station that recharges vehicles with up to 400 kilowatts.

In addition to its administrative operations, the alpitronic Americas headquarters will operate a technology, test and repair center to service its EV charging stations within its 70,000-square-foot space.

“Our decision to come to North Carolina, a state which is developing toward an e-mobility cluster, was consciously made based on the economic conditions,” Philipp Senoner, chief executive of alpitronic srl, said in a statement.

The average annual salary for the new positions is $90,158. By comparison, the average annual wage for Mecklenburg County is $80,349. The project could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $27 million per year for the region.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.33 million in performance-based economic incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.