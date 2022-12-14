Clinical ink brain platform joins Parkinson’s disease study

Clinical ink, a global life-science technology company with operations in downtown Winston-Salem, said Wednesday that its BrainBaseline platform is being used in collaboration with an undisclosed biopharmaceutical organization focused on Parkinson’s disease research.

The partnership involves deploying remote technology that captures study participants’ symptoms at home and clinical sites in the United States and Europe.

The late-phase clinical development program follows patients over the course of 18 months and aims to identify measures that can detect Parkinson’s disease progression before the onset of significant symptoms.

By adopting the BrainBaseline platform, the groups said researchers are able to access essential insights into Parkinson’s disease progression via remotely monitored sensor biometrics and wearable data collected passively and during fit-for-purpose active tasks.

By incorporating these clinically and behaviorally selective features into our models, Clinical ink data scientists can accurately distinguish healthy volunteers from patients with early stage Parkinson’s disease 92% of the time, with 90% sensitivity and 100% specificity.

Clinical ink, founded in 2007, is headquartered in Horsham, Pa. It has focused on being the provider of eSource and patient engagement technologies for clinical trials with the goal of reducing the cost and complexity for clinical research for sites, sponsors and patients.