Clinical ink, a global life-science technology company with operations in downtown Winston-Salem, said Monday it has formed an alliance with The Boston Clinical Research Institute.

The alliance will combine the institute’s leadership in clinical strategy, therapeutic area expertise, and academic collaboration with Clinical ink’s expertise in eSource technology, including Direct Data Capture, electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessments and digital biomarkers.

The institute provides scientific consultancy in study design, patient-centric modalities, endpoint selection, and complex data analysis by leveraging expert clinicians and key opinion leaders from premier medical institutions.

To date, the institute has managed 450 studies which have enrolled more than 160,000 patients, and has played a role in more than 50 Food and Drug Administration submissions.

Clinical ink, founded in 2007, is headquartered in Horsham, Pa. It has focused on being the provider of eSource and patient engagement technologies for clinical trials with the goal of reducing the cost and complexity for clinical research for sites, sponsors and patients.