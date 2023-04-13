Clinical Ink, a global life-science technology company with operations in downtown Winston-Salem, said it has formed a partnership with Mural Health.

Through the partnership, Clinical Ink is empowering participants to choose how they want to be paid (PayPal, Venmo, Zelle), direct to a bank account or via paper check; eliminate fees from prepaid cards, such as ATM and inactivity fees; and book travel to and from appointments without incurring any out-of-pocket cost.

Added benefits from the partnership include reducing site burden by integrating clinical systems, resulting in the elimination of multiple logins and double data entry. It also removes reliance on prepaid cards and the need for sites to manage the storage, security and distribution of physical prepaid card inventory.

Clinical ink, founded in 2007, is headquartered in Horsham, Pa. The company has focused on being the provider of eSource and patient engagement technologies for clinical trials with the goal of reducing the cost and complexity for clinical research for sites, sponsors and patients.