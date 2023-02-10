The Triad's advanced technology and manufacturing sector has been abuzz in recent years with expansions and successful economic recruitments, such as Toyota North America, Boom Supersonic and Ziehl-Abegg.

Carving out an important, but under-the-radar niche has been Guerrilla RF Inc., a wireless semiconductor company based in Greensboro. Guerrilla was founded in 2013. The company’s common stock is traded on the OTC Markets QX tier with the symbol “GUER.”

Its main focus is providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits for the automotive, 5G infrastructure and cellular booster markets. The company has shipped more than 100 million devices that include low-noise amplifiers, RF switches and digital-step attenuators.

In January, the company entered into the lucrative and highly competitive satellite communications industry.

Guerilla recently moved its 70 local employees into a 58,970-square-foot facility at 2000 Pisgah Church Road. The company has 75 employees overall.

In October 2021, the company said it expected to create 50 jobs as part of making a $6 million capital investment. The company said the new jobs would have an average annual wage of $100,000.

Sam Funchess, Guerrilla's vice president of investor relations, said last week the company has hired 25 of those employees.

Funchess recently took time to address the company's growth rate and future plans. An edited version follows:

For those unfamiliar with Guerrilla RF, how would you describe what the company does in terms of program development that affect and benefit your customers and end-use consumers?

Guerrilla RF designs, sells and supports (radio frequency) semiconductors. Most people use RF semiconductors everyday — Wi-Fi, cellular phones, satellite radio, etc.

What has made your business model viable in such a global semiconductor and wireless sector marketplace?

Guerrilla RF has made a name for itself by focusing on underserved industries that need high-performance chipsets. Automotive is a small industry in the semiconductor space, and the last few years have proven how they have struggled to get the supplies they needed to keep manufacturing going.

We have provided unparalleled support and delivery of chips for the wireless applications and have been able to gain significant market share in new product launches.

What were some of the challenges to entry into the sector and how were they overcome?

Capital is the biggest challenge in the semiconductor industry, as the shear cost of starting a company in this industry is staggering.

Most semiconductor chips require design (six to 24 months, $500,000 to $2 million in costs), manufacturing test chips (four months, $50,000 to $500,000), testing (one to six months, $100,000 to $500,000), sample to clients and win “slots” (six to 36 months) and then customer order.

The entire process takes five years on the aggressive side to turn your first revenue and usually a decade to make your first profit.

Thankfully, we have a few early investors that believed in what we are doing and understood the capital intensity and time it would take. They make it happen.

On your website, you cited under company profile this definition of what you do: We find and develop products for numerous underserved market segments that the larger companies are not interested in addressing. Why does that work for your development and product niche?

We focus on the underserved markets because they tend to be very loyal customers. They recognize they are not getting the attention from the big players in the industry. We have our engineers work with their engineers to meet the intended specifications. When you take this level of care with a customer’s needs, they tend to be very loyal and appreciate you and your product.

A perfect example of this is satellite radio. Several years ago, AT&T and SiriusXM satellite radio had issues with AT&T’s cellular signal bleeding into the SiriusXM spectrum, causing interference.

Guerrilla RF worked with suppliers to isolate SiriusXM’s spectrum significantly better than any other product on the market. This relationship has turned into a majority market-share position that continues to grow and offer other opportunities in the automotive industry.

How has Greensboro and the Triad served as the right location for Guerrilla RF in terms of operationally and workforce?

Most people do not understand how important semiconductors are to North Carolina. There are hundreds of semiconductor companies in North Carolina, and we expect growth to continue.

Specific to our community, we estimate that Greensboro is the third-largest concentration of RF semiconductor assets in the world.

Given the risk/reward involved in being a publicly-traded company, why did management chose to go in that direction and how has the company benefited from the outside investment?

Going public, while extremely difficult, expensive and challenging, allows our long-time investors the opportunity to make a return on their investment. The company is entering its 10th year of business. Without going public, there would be no liquidity for the shareholders.

The downside though is we don’t have the close relationship with our shareholders as we did when we were private. We knew each shareholder by name. It also means that our shares have the opportunity to have volatile price swings when nothing different has happened.

Where does the company see itself in 10 years in terms of size, product mix and innovation?

In 10 years we see the company having a $1 billion valuation and being a Greensboro name. We imagine having several thousand jobs located right here in Greensboro.

We are currently looking at two different technologies to increase our product mix. We expect to have several thousand parts in our catalogue in industries, ranging from automotive, space, satellite, microphones and technologies that have not even been announced.

We see the sky, not the ground.