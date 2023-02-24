Egger Wood Products said Friday it has launched its third lamination production line at its plant in Linwood, while disclosing plans for a decorative paper impregnation line.

Egger makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant. Its customers include those in the furniture, wood distribution, building and do-it-yourself industries.

Impregnation when it comes to laminate products involves resin being applied to a previous dry fiber to ensure that the fiber is thoroughly soaked during the process. Automation is the most common method for impregnation, which uses a compaction roller to ensure that the resin ﬂows evenly across ﬁbers.

The third production line, which was announced in December 2021, represents a $21 million capital investment.

The decorative paper impregnation line is a $22 million capital investment.

When operational this summer, it will supply locally produced, resin-infused decorative papers to the lamination lines, "allowing the company to have greater production flexibility to better meet the needs of its customers."

“Currently, we import impregnated papers from our manufacturing facility in St. Johann in Tyrol, Austria,” said Markus Frevert, Egger's plant manager for production.

“Ideally, the impregnated papers should be laminated within six months for optimal quality. Local impregnation will eliminate up to three months of shipping time, resulting in a longer lifespan for the papers."

That, in turn, "will significantly reduce waste and costs, improve our service for special orders and shorten lead times," Frevert said.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant, which opened in September 2020. Although the plant is in Linwood, Egger refers to it as its Lexington facility.

As of Friday, Egger said its Lexington workforce is at 450 — 50 more than it projected would be created in a $300 million Phase 1 expected to take six years.

The new production and planned line are projected to add 40 jobs to the workforce.

Overall, it has pledged to have 770 employees at full production capacity in 2035.

Egger said the third production line expands its thermally fused laminate (TFL) production capacity by 50%, increasing production to more than 155 million square feet per year.

“This facility was created with the intention of adding a third and fourth lamination line as market demand increased,” Carsten Ritterbach, plant manager for commercial services, said in a statement.

The manufacturer also recently spent $30 million on a recycling center on the Linwood campus.

That investment includes large scale grinders and sifters that will allow for the recycling of wooden construction waste, such as boxes, pallets and trimmed wood into additional raw material for particleboard production.

“These recycling facilities will increase availability of raw materials within 90 miles of our facility while furthering Egger’s sustainability goals,” Ritterbach said.

“This will reduce delivery costs and vehicle emissions, while also keeping this waste wood out of local landfills.”

Egger plans to build more than 4.5 million square feet of production space during the three phases on more than 200 acres.

Altogether, Egger has 20 plants globally with a workforce of 10,400.

The average Egger salary is $40,000, according to the Davidson County Economic Development Commission.