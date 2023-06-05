Egger Wood Products said Monday that its $41 million on-campus recycling center has reached full operational status.

That investment in the Linwood facility includes large scale grinders and sifters that will allow for the recycling of wooden construction waste, such as boxes, pallets and trimmed wood into additional raw material for particleboard production.

“These recycling facilities will increase availability of raw materials within 90 miles of our facility while furthering Egger’s sustainability goals,” Carsten Ritterbach, plant manager for commercial services, said in a statement.

“This will reduce delivery costs and vehicle emissions, while also keeping this waste wood out of local landfills.”

Egger makes particleboard and thermally fused laminate at the plant. Its customers include those in the furniture, wood distribution, building and do-it-yourself industries.

Impregnation when it comes to laminate products involves resin being applied to a previous dry fiber to ensure that the fiber is thoroughly soaked during the process. Automation is the most common method for impregnation, which uses a compaction roller to ensure that the resin ﬂows evenly across ﬁbers.

The recycling center contributes to Egger's thermally fused laminate and particleboard being comprised of up to 15% post-consumer recycled wood.

“We are happy to say that most of the wood material in our U.S.-produced boards is waste wood from sawmill residues and pre-consumer recycled material,” said Markus Frevert, the Linwood plant manager.

"Only about 7% comes from harvested timber, sourced from sustainably managed forests.”

In January, Egger wholly owned subsidiary Timberpak LLC acquired the business and assets of Novem Industries of Charlotte.

Novem serves as a collection and preparation site that accepts construction and demolition waste wood and packaging waste — primarily used and broken pallets. The wood is ground into pieces about one foot in length before delivery to the Egger production plant.

About 90% of the wood supply for the plant originates within a 100-mile radius to reduce carbon impact from transport.

Transportation impact is further reduced with the use of rail cars to deliver finished products to customers when possible.

In February, Egger debuted its third lamination production line at its plant in Linwood, while disclosing plans for a decorative paper impregnation line.

The third production line represents a $21 million capital investment, while the decorative paper impregnation line is a $22 million capital investment.

When operational this summer, it will supply locally produced, resin-infused decorative papers to the lamination lines, “allowing the company to have greater production flexibility to better meet the needs of its customers.”

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant, which opened in September 2020. Although the plant is in Linwood, Egger refers to it as its Lexington facility.

As of Friday, Egger said its Lexington workforce is at 470 — 70 more than it projected would be created in a $300 million Phase 1 expected to take six years.

The new production and planned line are projected to add 40 jobs to the workforce.

Overall, it has pledged to have 770 employees at full production capacity in 2035.

Egger plans to build more than 4.5 million square feet of production space during the three phases on more than 200 acres.