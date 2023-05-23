Energizer Holdings Inc. said Monday it will add 144 new jobs in Asheboro as part of a $43 million capital investment involving equipment for its battery production and packaging facilities.

Energizer makes Energizer, Rayovac and Eveready batteries and flashlights, along with auto care products like Armor All and STP. The company has been in the Asheboro community for nearly 75 years.

New positions being created by the company include engineers, maintenance staff, operators and supervisors.

The company’s overall average annual wage is $54,169, which exceeds Randolph County’s average annual wage of $43,080.

The company has been eligible for up to $450,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.