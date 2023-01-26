FDA authorizes three more PMI heat-not-burn cigarette styles

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday increased from two to five the number of authorized heat-not-burn cigarette products made by Philip Morris International.

The latest IQOS "heatstick" styles are all tobacco flavored and all Marlboro-branded: Amber, Bronze and Sienna.

IQOS is an electronic device that heats tobacco-filled sticks wrapped in paper to generate a nicotine-containing aerosol.

The FDA approved the three premarket tobacco product applications, which piggybacked on its 2019 authorization of two PMI heatsticks styles because they are comparable in how they are made and used.

Philip Morris USA sold those two versions of Marlboro Heatsticks for about 2½ years, including in the Triad, before they were removed from retail in November 2021 because of an ongoing legal dispute involving Reynolds American Inc. and PM USA.

The dispute does not affect PMI, which currently does not have production in the United States.

Tobacco analysts say the FDA typically takes 1½ to 2 years to accept, review and make a decision on a premarket tobacco application, particularly for an industry-changing product such as heated cigarettes.

The FDA said it "determined the marketing of these products should be authorized because, among other things, the net population-level benefits to adult smokers outweigh the risks to youth."

The future U.S. production and retail availability of PMI's heatsticks under a different branding persuaded it to place a $2.7 billion wager on the products in October.

At that time, PMI reached an agreement with PM USA owner Altria Group Inc. to gain full commercial rights to the IQOS products in the U.S. as of April 30, 2024.

PMI chief executive Jacek Olczak told Bloomberg News in February 2022 that “our commercial plans include full-scale launches in key cities and regions with rapid progression to a national presence."

"We believe that IQOS heat-not-burn products could account for around 10% of total U.S. cigarette and heated tobacco unit volume by 2030."

"We appreciate that the agency reached the correct outcome on our supplemental premarket tobacco product applications, which included two new tobacco variants," said Sam Dashiell, PMI's senior U.S. communications specialist.

"We look forward to replicating our international success in fully switching adults who would otherwise continue to smoke to better alternatives."

The FDA cautioned, at it has with previous authorizations, that "it does not mean these products are safe nor FDA approved.”

"All tobacco products are harmful; however, different tobacco products pose varying levels of health risk to users, with combustible tobacco products being the most harmful."

Similar to the two previously authorized products, the FDA said it "has placed stringent marketing restrictions on the new products in an effort to prevent youth access and exposure."

Other possibilities

In October, Altria said it would spend an initial $150 million to form a joint venture — Horizon Innovations LLC — with Japan Tobacco to gain access to that company’s Ploom heated cigarette technology, which is already being sold in four countries.

British American Tobacco Plc, owner of Reynolds American, has indicated plans to apply for FDA approval of its glo heated product that has gained a 6.2% market share of all nicotine products in Japan.

Although glo is not available at retail in the U.S., an internet search lists online shipment options into the U.S.

"I hope that the (latest heatsticks authorizations) is a reflection that the FDA will review other similar products in a much more expedited fashion," said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.

"The FDA's Center for Tobacco Products has been incredibly slow in the review of products and requiring excessive amount of expenditures on the part of a company.

The authorization of the three heatstick styles is more evidence that "only the big tobacco companies have the necessary resources to get products on the market," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"So, we are dependent on Big Tobacco to disrupt a (traditional) cigarette market that generates eye-watering profits for precisely those companies.

"For PMI, which does not sell (traditional) cigarettes in the U.S., there is an advantage in disrupting the market," Sweanor said. "But, at the same time, precedents set in the U.S. will ultimately impact their cigarette business elsewhere."