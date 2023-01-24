FDA denies Reynolds' applications for menthol e-cigarette styles

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it has denied R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s applications to market two menthol styles of top-selling electronic cigarette Vuse.

Marketing denial orders were issued for the premarket tobacco product applications for Vuse Vibe Tank Menthol 3.0% and Vuse Ciro Cartridge Menthol 1.5%.

As a result, Reynolds is prohibited from marketing or distributing the products domestically, or risk FDA enforcement action.

The premarket application standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.

Reynolds can resubmit applications or submit new applications to address the deficiencies for the products that are subject to these MDOs.

Brian King, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said Reynolds' applications "did not present sufficient scientific evidence to show that the potential benefit to adult smokers outweighs the risks of youth initiation and use.”

The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that Vuse was the second most common brand youth e-cigarette users reported “usually” using.

The decisions come eight months after Reynolds Vapor's premarket applications gained in May FDA authorization for six Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro electronic-cigarette products. That allows for the products to be legally marketed in the U.S.

However, the FDA issued marketing denials “for multiple other Vuse Vibe and Vuse Ciro e-cigarette products.”

Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday that it "intends to seek a stay of enforcement immediately and will pursue other appropriate avenues to allow Vuse to continue offering its innovative products to adult nicotine consumers age 21-plus without interruption.

"We believe that menthol vapor products are critical to helping adult smokers migrate away from combustible cigarettes. FDA’s decision, if allowed to go into effect, will harm, not benefit, public health. Reynolds will challenge the denials.”

When reviewing premarket applications, the FDA said it evaluates a tobacco product’s components, ingredients, additives, constituents, design, harmful and potentially harmful constituents and health risks, as well as how the product is manufactured, packaged and labeled.]

"Existing evidence demonstrates that non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes, including menthol flavored e-cigarettes, have a known and substantial risk with regard to youth appeal, uptake and use," the FDA said.

"In contrast, data indicate tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes do not have the same appeal to youth, and therefore do not pose the same degree of risk.

"Given these existing differences in youth risk, applicants need to provide robust evidence to demonstrate that using their menthol flavored e-cigarette products are likely to promote a complete switch, or are likely to significantly reduce combustible cigarette use in adult smokers beyond that facilitated by tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes products."

The FDA said retailers should contact Reynolds Vapor with any questions about products in their inventory of the two Vuse products.

"While the FDA has rejected marketing applications for over 1 million flavored e-cigarettes, it has yet to make decisions regarding many of the most popular brands," said Matt Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

"To protect our nation’s kids and truly end the youth e-cigarette epidemic, the FDA must complete its review of e-cigarette marketing applications without further delay and clear the market of all flavored e-cigarettes, including all menthol-flavored products."

In October, the FDA issued a landmark ruling in approving Reynolds Vapor’s tobacco flavor of the Vuse Solo closed electronic nicotine delivery system, its power unit and two replacement cartridges.

However, the FDA rejected at that time submissions for 10 flavored Vuse Solo products. It said at that time it “is still evaluating” the company’s application for menthol-flavored products for Vuse Solo.