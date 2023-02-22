The Food and Drug Administration filed Wednesday civil money penalty against four tobacco product manufacturers for manufacturing and selling liquids for electronic cigarettes without marketing authorization.

The penalties are being applied to: BAM Group LLC, doing business as VapEscape; Great American Vapes LLC; the Vapor Corner Inc., doing business as Vapor Corner Inc., The Vapor Corner, and Vapor Corner; and 13 Vapor Co. LLC.

The FDA said it was the first time it has filed civil money penalty complaints against tobacco product manufacturers to enforce the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act’s premarket review requirements for new tobacco products.

The maximum penalty is $19,192 for a single violation relating to tobacco products.

It is illegal to manufacture, sell or distribute e-liquids that the FDA has not authorized.

The FDA said it had warned each company they were in violation of the FDA’s premarket requirements for tobacco products.