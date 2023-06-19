The Food and Drug Administration continues to signal it will introduce in August final rules on banning menthol flavorings in traditional cigarettes and cigars.

The agency first disclosed its plans in June 2022 with the goal at that time of having the menthol prohibition in place by May 2023.

The confirmation of the August deadline was posted online last week as part of the Biden administration's spring update of the Unified Agenda and Regulatory Plan for all federal departments.

The FDA also provided an update on its proposal for setting a maximum nicotine level for tobacco products, moving the timeframe for its next disclosure from October to December.

“Nicotine is powerfully addictive,” FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a June 2022 statement. “Making cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products minimally addictive or non-addictive would help save lives.”

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said the FDA's main focus "is going to revolve around the evaluation of premarket tobacco applications of deemed products, notably e-cigarettes, in the next few months."

The FDA faces a legislative challenges from a Republican-sponsored legislation in the U.S. House that would derail both initiatives.

The legislation would prevent the U.S. health secretary from finalizing, issuing or implementing any rule, regulation, notice of proposed rule making or order setting any standard that would prohibit menthol as a flavor in traditional cigarettes and cigars.

Another section applies similar language prohibiting setting a standard that mandates a maximum nicotine level for cigarettes.

If the White House were to sign off on the initiatives, analysts say it is very likely the standards would be speedily challenged in federal court by tobacco manufacturers and other parties.

"We expect a two- to three-year cycle from the day FDA passes any rule to the time such rule is finalized after the likely court challenges," Gaurav said. "We don’t expect a menthol cigarette ban from the FDA implemented (if it were to pass) at least until 2026."

As it relates to lower permissible nicotine levels in tobacco products, Gaurav said "we think it will take a decade or longer for the FDA to introduce nicotine caps due to the long nine-step process at the FDA, the inevitable litigation, and then the one-year time period given to retailers to sell down excess inventory."

David Sweanor, a Canadian-based public-health and anti-smoking advocate, said the FDA's menthol and lower nicotine levels represent "the pursuit of something grandiose at a point long into the future, and raises questions of both viability and opportunity costs."

Sweanor is an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"Meanwhile, such things as providing the public with truthful, non-misleading information of relative risks of alternatives to cigarettes could happen immediately, and make the grandiose plans more viable," Sweanor said.

Menthol ban impact

California has emerged as a key litmus test for measuring the potential impact of a national ban of menthol traditional cigarettes.

A voter-approved statewide ban of most menthol and other flavored tobacco products went into effect Dec. 21.

Reynolds already sells a non-menthol version of No. 2 traditional cigarette Newport that has miniscule sales compared with the menthol version.

Gaurav, as well as other tobacco industry analysts, have said a menthol ban on cigarettes could have negative implications for tobacco stocks with a significant U.S. presence.

Gaurav has reported that menthol cigarettes account for 35% of cigarettes sold in the United States.

That includes more than 50% of cigarette volumes for both Reynolds American Inc., which makes No. 2-overall traditional menthol cigarette Newport and Camel menthol brands, and for ITG Brands Inc., which makes Kool and Salem menthol brands.

The volume is about 20% for Philip Morris USA, which has top-selling Marlboro.

Gaurav said U.S. menthol cigarette sales account for 25% of overall profits for Reynolds’ parent company, British American Tobacco Plc., as well as 15% of ITG’s parent company Imperial Brands Plc, and 20% for Philip Morris USA's parent company Altria Group Inc.

Altria said in its first-quarter report that its California traditional cigarette volume declines have worsened to down 19%, compared with down 9% for the overall U.S. market.

22nd Century Group angle

In December, the FDA approved the designation of the “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” brands of 22nd Century Group Inc. as modified-risk options to traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century has its manufacturing plant in Mocksville with 56 employees.

22nd Century can market the two products as having the capability to “help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them” — products that the company touts “that smokes, tastes and smells like a conventional cigarette.”

Some anti-smoking advocates are concerned that smokers will consume more of the very-low-nicotine cigarettes in order to gain the same nicotine levels as they are accustomed to now.

If very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.