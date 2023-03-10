Blue Line Aviation, North Carolina's largest flight school, said Friday it has immediately ceased all investment in their previously announced expansion at the Smithfield airport facility.

Those expansion plans had included: a hotel; an additional flight school building; a dormitory and other flex space on land that sits adjacent to JNX Airport.

Blue Line Aviation said it had invested “significant funds” to purchase, plan, annex and rezone a 14-acre parcel.

The flight school said it has determined the airport “cannot support the additional growth that the expansion would provide."

The flight school also cited a dispute with the Federal Aviation Administration in which the airport was found in violation of multiple grant assurances designed to prevent discriminatory practices.

Blue Line said it is putting the land up for sale and will pursue a different location.