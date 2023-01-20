Front Street Capital affiliate pays $8 million for planned manufacturing site

An affiliate of commercial real-estate developer Front Street Capital has spent $8 million to purchase a 71.7-acre site from the city of Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is listed as 0 Union Creek Road. The transaction also included a 0.68-acre tract at 1618 Union Cross Road.

The property will be occupied by Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a maker of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, which in November picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion.

Ziehl-Abegg will occupy a new 500,000-square-foot building between the Caterpillar Inc. manufacturing plant and Glenn High School.

The company is establishing its North American headquarters here and moving production from Greensboro. It has announced plans to expand from 200 to more than 500 employees.

City Manager Lee Garrity said proceeds from the sale "will be split to provide for future economic development and housing development projects."