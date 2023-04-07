Pilkington North America Inc., a glass manufacturing company, said Thursday it would create 20 jobs as part of an $86.8 million expansion and renovation of its operations in Laurinburg.

The project includes the rebuild of one of its two float glass lines, expansion of existing coating capabilities, and other building and equipment improvements.

PNA is a part of the Tokyo-based NSG Group, one of the world’s leading suppliers of glass and glazing systems for the automotive, architectural, which includes solar, and creative technology business sectors.

The Laurinburg plant produces float glass for the architectural market.

The average annual salary for the new positions is $58,825, compared with Scotland County’s overall average annual wage of $42,644.

The company has been made eligible for up to $75,000 in performance-based incentives from the state’s One North Carolina Fund, which require local matching incentives.