Graydon Pleasants, the driving force behind Winston-Salem's game-changing Innovation Quarter, announced Tuesday his plans to retire on June 30 after 20 years.

Pleasants, 70, technically has served the head of development for IQ.

But, in reality, he was the person who attracted and built working relationships on behalf of IQ with local, state and federal government institutions, private developers, elected officials, tenants, business executives and civic leaders not only locally, but globally as well.

IQ has become not only a leading life science research district since 2001, but also was the catalyst for the "work, live, play" concept that spawned several apartment complexes, restaurants and retail space into a once-deteriorating section.

“Simply put, without Graydon and his efforts, connections, skills and foresight, Innovation Quarter wouldn’t have happened. At least not at this scale,” Terry Hales, executive vice chief academic officer in Administration, for Advocate Health and Wake Forest University School of Medicine, said in a statement.

“His positive impact on downtown Winston-Salem is immeasurable. He has been not just a part of, but has played a pivotal role in every major turning point the Innovation Quarter has had since 2000."

Pleasants helped piece together 337 acres in downtown Winston-Salem, and oversaw the development of more than 2.1 million square feet, including new office, laboratory, residential and retail space.

Pleasants also guided IQ to its current status as a globally relevant public-private partnership.

“It has been my privilege to be associated with the work here in the Innovation Quarter these past years,” Pleasants said.,

“It has been gratifying to witness the evolution of Innovation Quarter and its emergence into an internationally recognized innovation district. It demonstrates our community’s ability to work together to create new opportunities for all. I’m confident in IQ’s path and its ability to continue to grow well into the future.”

Pleasants pointed to the efforts of partnership participants that include Mayor Allen Joines and the Winston-Salem City Council, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, N.C. Transportation Department, Wake Forest University and the Health Sciences division.

He also cited Stimmel & Associates and Wexford Science + Technology for believing in the vision of IQ when most of the now-renovated downtown buildings were in mothballs or little used.

Background

Pleasants was hired in fall 2001 by Dr. Richard Dean and Doug Edgeton, then-leaders of Wake Forest University Health Sciences, to help acquire the land and space necessary to launch a university hub of biosciences and technology.

A series of pivotal building donations by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. to IQ, highlighted by what became Wake Forest BioTech Place and adjacent Bailey Power Plant, took the renovations from concept to reality even though it took several years for each to reach fruition.

Overall, Reynolds donated 45 acres and 1.2 million square feet of historic tobacco manufacturing buildings that became the largest historic redevelopment project in state history.

Reynolds, in return, received significant tax credits from the donations from buildings it no longer needed.

Just as pivotal was Pleasants' and IQ officials' ability to persuade Wexford to become head developer. In that role, the company has produced nearly 1.2 million square feet of office, lab and retail space.

“The fact that Innovation Quarter is globally recognized as a premier innovation district and significant contributor to the economic vitality of the region, is a direct reflection of the vision, passion and collaborative approach of Graydon Pleasants,” said James Berens, Wexford's founder and chairman.

“It has been our privilege to work with Graydon to transform a former tobacco factory into a hub of research, academics, entrepreneurial activity, corporate engagement, and community inclusion.

"While Graydon’s steady presence and thoughtful guidance will be missed, he has created a strong foundation at Innovation Quarter that will enable it to grow and prosper into the future.”

Beyond buildings

Some of Pleasants’ more notable IQ contributions went beyond renovated buildings.

They include:

* Helping to raise $50.2 million in streetscaping, infrastructure work and rail relocation, including the development of Research Parkway, now a major downtown thoroughfare.

* $25 million in total infrastructure work, bringing amenities such as high-speed fiber and increased parking

* The development of major community amenities, including of Bailey Park, Long Branch Trail, Bailey Power Plant and the Coal Pit, which thousands of residents and visitors visit and enjoy every month

* A primary liaison on behalf of the Innovation Quarter serving to support broad stakeholder engagement, including the development of Metropolitan Village in East Winston.

“Graydon Pleasants has played an essential and pivotal role in the successful development of the Innovation Quarter,” Joines said.

“With his real estate background and effective negotiating skills he has been able to forge collaborations among the city, county, the Medical Center and the private sector to develop and redevelop projects totaling almost $900 million.

His leadership and positive spirit will be greatly missed."

Next steps

Pleasants’ retirement comes as Advocate Health, the parent of Atrium Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has established an Innovation Districts team to oversee the continued growth of IQ and the development of The Pearl innovation district in Charlotte.

Hales will act as the Innovation Districts' overarching leader.

Pleasants’ current responsibilities will be shared by: Jason Kaplan' IQ's geographic lead; Hillary Crittendon, district geographic lead of The Pearl; Lindsey Schwab; and director of community relations.

In October, IQ officials began their attempt to jump-start Phase II of the ambitious economic-development and public-health project as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, but lingering are a supply-chain crisis, labor shortages and inflation on infrastructure costs.

There’s also the absence of historic rehab tax credits, which greatly aided earlier IQ development. There’s the empty space remaining in Phase I after the loss of its biggest tenant last year. And there’s the timeline — undetermined — for the first, and so far only, project confirmed for Phase II.

Yet, Pleasants said in October that the time was right to shift into drive with the project.

“What we’ve been doing this calendar year is reevaluating the infrastructure project that was to have commenced this fall,” Pleasants said.

“We are pretty optimistic and hopeful that by the end of 2023, we will be almost complete, if not complete, with all that infrastructure,” Pleasants said, in referring to water, sewer and other site-preparation steps.

Once that occurs, Pleasants said, “that would open up the gates for the buildings and multiple fronts for development, whether multi-family housing, the Eye Institute and a few others we are in discussions with.”

In June 2021, officials outlined a plan for Phase II, proposing up to 10 new buildings with an additional 2.7 million square feet of medical and mixed-use development on a 28-acre site on both sides of Research Parkway and abutting U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway.

Phase II includes plans for up to 450 residential units and a dedicated 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space similar to the mixed-use pattern used in Phase I.